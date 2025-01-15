Flying taxi startup secures $10 mn in Series A1 funding led by Accel

Sarla Aviation, an Indian startup focused on developing flying taxis for mass mobility, has raised $10 million in its Series A1 funding round. The round was led by venture capital firm Accel, with participation from angel investors including Binny Bansal, Nikhil Kamath, Sriharsha Majety, and others.

The funding will be used to scale operations, establish a research and development (R&D) centre, expand the workforce, and launch the company’s flying taxi prototype. The prototype is set to be unveiled on January 17 at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo in New Delhi, with a market launch targeted for 2028, according to a company statement.

Founded in 2024 by Adrian Schmidt, Rakesh Gaonkar, and Shivam Chauhan, the startup aims to provide instant mobility solutions that bypass road-bound infrastructure as urbanisation accelerates and traffic congestion worsens in Indian cities.

“Our flying taxis are not just about enabling instant and affordable air mobility; they represent a bold step toward unlocking India’s true economic potential and solving critical bottlenecks to our productivity, like traffic congestion and pollution,” said Schmidt, Co-Founder and CEO, Sarla Aviation. “With the support of our investors, we are accelerating the development of our technology, expanding our team, and establishing a state-of-the-art R&D centre. Our first priority is to build a mass mobility system that serves and enables India, just as cars once transformed and enabled the United States.”

Sarla’s eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) aircraft, named Shunya, features a hybrid lift-and-cruise design with the highest payload capacity in the market, capable of carrying up to 680 kilograms. According to the company, this innovation promises to deliver 35 per cent more passenger capacity at a fraction of the cost compared to western competitors, making air mobility accessible to a broader demographic.

In addition to urban transport, Sarla plans to launch an air ambulance service. “We also plan to launch a free-of-cost air ambulance service, addressing the urgent need for rapid medical response and saving countless lives by eliminating traffic-related delays,” said Schmidt.

Other angel investors in the round include notable founders such as Abhiraj Singh Bhal (Urban Company), Ramakant Sharma (LivSpace), Sujeet Kumar (Udaan), and Sandeep Nailwal (Polygon).

“Sarla Aviation’s vision of affordable flying taxis addresses critical urban challenges such as traffic congestion, pollution, and the need for rapid medical response. Their emphasis on cost economics and reliability could make them a blueprint for other rapidly urbanising regions worldwide,” said Pratik Agarwal, Principal, Accel.