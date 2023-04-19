Home / Companies / Start Ups / CFOs in demand at startups amid funding winter, profitability woes

CFOs in demand at startups amid funding winter, profitability woes

An increasing number of tech companies and startups are scouting for experts ranging from CFO's to industry executives to manage financial affairs and corporate governance amid a funding winter

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
Premium
CFOs in demand at startups amid funding winter, profitability woes

6 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2023 | 6:13 PM IST
Follow Us

Last year, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs asked edtech giant Byju’s to explain why it hasn’t filed its audited financials for the year ending March 2021. It also sent Byju’s parent company a letter asking them to explain the seventeen-month delay in filing audited accounts. Earlier this year Byju’s reportedly sought more time from lenders to renegotiate an agreement governing a $1.2 billion loan that is in breach of covenants, according to people familiar with the matter. One of the terms set by the lenders was asking the firm to hire a chief financial officer (CFO). All these challenges are expected to be resolved as the Bengaluru-based firm recently appointed Ajay Goel as its CFO. The seasoned global finance professional has been hired to strengthen the company's fina

Topics :Indian CFOsStartupsByju'sStartup funding

First Published: Apr 19 2023 | 5:25 PM IST

Also Read

Byju's lenders ready for loan restructuring but want $200 mn prepayment

Edtech giant Byju's appoints GE and Vedanta executive Ajay Goel as CFO

Byju's allegedly buying contacts of children, threatening parents: NCPCR

Byju's takes Rs 300 crore unsecured loan from Aakash at a rate of 7.5%

Byju's employees meet Kerala minister after 170 staff are 'asked to resign'

This startup is disrupting the QSR model with AI- & IoT-driven kitchen tech

'Startups in India bringing down unemployment rate in the country'

Once booming, Indian start-ups set for more pain as funding crunch worsens

Number of startups rose to 90,000 in nine years, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

IBA reaching out to start-ups for funding needs, says DPIIT official

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story