Orxa Energies inaugurates new facility ahead of electric bike launch



“The joint R&D and production facility will enable Orxa Energies to leverage its strong in-house engineering talent to vastly improve the vehicle tech as well as the production and assembly methods used in the Orxa motorcycles,” the company said. Bengaluru-based EV startup Orxa Energies inaugurated a new facility in Bengaluru on Thursday. The facility, spread across 1 acre, is located in the Bommasandra Industrial area and houses the company's research and development (R&D) unit, bike assembly stations, battery assembly lines, and a product testing centre. According to the company, the unit's capacity is ten times that of the earlier unit.



“The EV revolution in India is touching new heights and the ecosystem we see is growing by the year. 2023 is a critical year for us, finally, bringing the Mantis to the people. We are excited to share the engineering marvel that we have developed in-house with our engineering team,” said Ranjita Ravi, co-founder, Orxa Energies. The announcement comes ahead of the launch of Mantis, the company’s flagship electric performance motorcycle. It is expected to be available for bookings by the end of this year.



Orxa Energies said its new facility has been built with a focus on sustainability. It boasts of a vehicle test track made out of recycled plastic and an eco-friendly sewage treatment plant. It has also installed EV charging stations for 2- and 4-wheelers. India is expected to reach sales volumes of 22 million electric two-wheelers (E2W) by 2030, according to a report by Redseer Strategy Consultants. Although the electrification of mobility in India is still at a nascent stage, there is massive headroom for growth, the report notes.