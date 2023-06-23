Home / Companies / Start Ups / Orxa Energies inaugurates new facility ahead of electric bike launch

Orxa Energies inaugurates new facility ahead of electric bike launch

The announcement comes ahead of the launch of Mantis, the company's flagship electric performance motorcycle. It is expected to be available for bookings by the end of this year

Ayushman Baruah Bengaluru
Orxa Energies' new facility

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2023 | 9:58 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Bengaluru-based EV startup Orxa Energies inaugurated a new facility in Bengaluru on Thursday. The facility, spread across 1 acre, is located in the Bommasandra Industrial area and houses the company's research and development (R&D) unit, bike assembly stations, battery assembly lines, and a product testing centre. According to the company, the unit's capacity is ten times that of the earlier unit.
“The joint R&D and production facility will enable Orxa Energies to leverage its strong in-house engineering talent to vastly improve the vehicle tech as well as the production and assembly methods used in the Orxa motorcycles,” the company said.

The announcement comes ahead of the launch of Mantis, the company’s flagship electric performance motorcycle. It is expected to be available for bookings by the end of this year.
“The EV revolution in India is touching new heights and the ecosystem we see is growing by the year. 2023 is a critical year for us, finally, bringing the Mantis to the people. We are excited to share the engineering marvel that we have developed in-house with our engineering team,” said Ranjita Ravi, co-founder, Orxa Energies.

India is expected to reach sales volumes of 22 million electric two-wheelers (E2W) by 2030, according to a report by Redseer Strategy Consultants. Although the electrification of mobility in India is still at a nascent stage, there is massive headroom for growth, the report notes.
Orxa Energies said its new facility has been built with a focus on sustainability. It boasts of a vehicle test track made out of recycled plastic and an eco-friendly sewage treatment plant. It has also installed EV charging stations for 2- and 4-wheelers.

“The substantial investments made towards building this facility reinforce our journey towards preparing the Mantis and other Orxa offerings for demanding customers. Over the years, we have been actively improving our product offerings, making the Mantis an equivalent to the best-in-class ICE motorcycle,” said Prajwal Sabnis, co-founder, Orxa Energies.
Orxa Energies was established in 2015 with a mission to change the perception of EVs, targeting 500-1000 kilometre-range electric motorcycles. Last year, Orxa Energies raised $5 million in a pre-series round from the SAR group which has helped the company accelerate its efforts to launch the Mantis motorcycle.

Also Read

Top headlines: Airfares high on Holi, Uber to go to court over bike taxi

In a bid to drive volumes, Triumph to launch its 400cc bike on July 5

LIVE: MC, AAP boycott inauguration of new Parliament building on May 28

Bike taxis seek time till 2025-26 for electric vehicle transition

After Bombay HC rap, Rapido shuts down bike taxi services in Maharashtra

In Indian start-up technology churn, generative AI gets edge over Web3

VC firm Avaana Capital announces first close of climate tech fund at $70 mn

Climate-focused VC firm Avaana Capital raises $70 mn in first funding round

Spacetech start-up Digantara raises $10mn in funding for satellite service

Urban Company to have 30% women in leadership, senior roles by 2025

Topics :StartupsbikesElectric VehiclesEV market IndiaCompanies

First Published: Jun 23 2023 | 9:58 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story