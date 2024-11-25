Co-living startup Truliv debuts in Bengaluru with nearly 1,000 beds

Tamil Nadu-based co-living startup Truliv has announced its expansion into Bengaluru, with new properties located near Hebbal and Whitefield. This latest phase of growth will add approximately 1,000 beds to its portfolio.

Adopting a cluster-based growth approach, Truliv plans to expand its operations by adding 1,500 more beds over the next 18 months, bringing its total to 2,500 beds. Currently, the company manages over 3,000 beds in Chennai and has projects in the pipeline for Pune, Hyderabad, and Gurgaon. Truliv aims to achieve a revenue of Rs 32 crore by the end of this financial year.

“At Truliv, our vision is to redefine urban living by offering tailored co-living solutions that seamlessly integrate convenience, comfort, and community for young professionals. Expanding into Bengaluru marks a pivotal step in our growth journey. Our growth strategy focuses on a cluster-based model, enabling us to establish thriving communities in key business districts while ensuring operational efficiency and superior service delivery,” said Rohit Reddy, co-founder and chief executive officer, Truliv.

Truliv aims to redefine the co-living experience for professionals by offering customised living spaces that seamlessly blend comfort, convenience, and community. The company is focused on operating properties under both the build-to-suit (BTS) model and the traditional lease-and-convert approach, with a strategic emphasis on the future of co-living spaces.

As part of its growth strategy, Truliv is also actively looking to expand into other major Indian cities, aiming to become one of India’s leading co-living operators. With an increasing number of young professionals seeking flexible, affordable, and community-centric living options, Truliv believes it is well-positioned to capitalise on the growing demand for co-living spaces in India’s urban centres.