Home / Companies / Start Ups / Commerce and industry ministry requests unicorns to mentor startups

Commerce and industry ministry requests unicorns to mentor startups

The MAARG (Mentorship, Advisory, Assistance, Resilience, and Growth) platform was launched in January last year to facilitate mentorship for startups across diverse sectors, and geographies

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2024 | 7:59 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The commerce and industry ministry has urged the unicorn startups to mentor budding entrepreneurs through government-backed MAARG portal, an official said.

The MAARG (Mentorship, Advisory, Assistance, Resilience, and Growth) platform was launched in January last year to facilitate mentorship for startups across diverse sectors, and geographies.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

It was suggested during a meeting between Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and senior representatives of 40 unicorn startups like Lenskart, Zerodha, and Boat here on January 17.

On the other hand, the companies asked for a better funding mechanism and lower rates of interest to increase their growth prospects.

Issues which figure in the meeting included sustainable growth, India's positioning in the global startup landscape and mobilisation of domestic capital for the larger startup ecosystem.

It was suggested to them to provide at least 30 minutes of mentorship to budding startups, the official said.

Startup firms valued over USD 1 billion are categorised as unicorns.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu interacted with a group of women, who are founders and co-founders of leading startups and unicorns, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

The president urged women entrepreneurs to identify other enterprising women and think of new ways to support them in their journey of empowerment.

The government has taken a series of steps to promote the startup ecosystem in the country.

Over 1.17 lakh startups are recognised by the government. They are eligible to seek certain tax incentives.

The Startup India initiative was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 16, 2016, to build a strong ecosystem for nurturing innovation, boosting startups, and encouraging investments in the startup ecosystem of the country.

Also Read

Sellers seek FDI in inventory models of e-commerce for export purposes

HCLTech joins Meta, IT ministry programme to help India XR start-ups

Gujarat, Kerala, K'taka best states in nurturing startup ecosystem: DPIIT

US moves to limit access to advanced chips hurt supply chains: China

Broad level of consensus among stakeholders on proposed ecommerce policy

Insurtech startup Bharatsure raises $1 million led by VC fund Capital-A

DBS Bank collaborates with StartupTN to support 1,000 early-stage firms

PhonePe sells over 9 million insurance policies since September 2021

Private funding key to capture 20% of $1 trn space economy: Ex-Isro chief

Unicorns meet Piyush Goyal, plan to set up 'Startups Club of India'

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Commerce ministryStartupCompanies

First Published: Jan 18 2024 | 7:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story