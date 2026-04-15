CoRover claims 1.8 billion users globally as it expands agentic AI platform

Its AI agents are designed to automate not only customer interactions but also pre-sales and sales journeys, enabling enterprises to drive business growth and improve conversion outcomes. By integrating deeply with enterprise systems, these agents facilitate faster decision-making, intelligent recommendations, and continuous performance optimisation across the customer lifecycle.
Organisations deploying CoRover’s platform have reported up to 70 per cent reduction in operational costs by minimising manual processes and support dependencies.
As organisations increasingly shift towards autonomous operations, the role of agentic AI systems is becoming central to enabling intelligent, outcome-driven workflows. But a key differentiator in CoRover’s growth is its foundation in full-stack sovereign AI and enterprise AI. BharatGPT, developed by the company, is a sovereign AI foundational model designed for real-world scalability and contextual intelligence. As a small language model (SLM), it is optimised for efficiency, security, and domain-specific applications. CoRover said this makes it well suited for enterprise and government deployments that require control, compliance, and performance.