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CoRover claims 1.8 billion users globally as it expands agentic AI platform

Indian startup bets on agentic AI for governments and enterprises as adoption scales across sectors, driven by multilingual capabilities, high-volume interactions, and sovereign AI infrastructure

Ankush Sabharwal Founder and CEO CoRover (middle) with the team
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Ankush Sabharwal Founder and CEO CoRover (middle) with the team.
Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2026 | 5:59 PM IST
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CoRover is emerging as a leading Indian AI house, gearing up to drive the next wave of agentic AI adoption across governments and large enterprises globally. The startup has hit a new milestone with users exceeding 1.8 billion and a strong presence across enterprise and public sector ecosystems, reflecting how AI is being adopted at population scale.
 
Ankush Sabharwal, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of CoRover, showcased the metrics of becoming the most used conversational agentic AI platform “offering full-stack sovereign AI and enterprise AI globally”, backing it up with Google Analytics data showing usage of AI agents and assistants built on CoRover’s platform.
 
CoRover creates human-centric conversational platforms powered by generative artificial intelligence (Gen AI) technology, including chatbots, avatars, and voice bots for chat platforms.
 
At the core of this growth is a consistent focus on building AI systems that are not only scalable but also practical in high-demand environments. CoRover currently records approximately 60–65 million monthly active users (MAUs) and 2–4 million daily active users (DAUs), indicating sustained engagement across diverse use cases. This adoption is supported by a network of more than 14,000 artificial intelligence agents and assistants deployed across industries such as banking, government services, travel, healthcare, and digital commerce.
 
An alumnus of BITS Pilani, Sabharwal founded the firm in 2016 along with Kunal Bhakhri, Manav Gandotra, Rahul Ranjan, and Suman Suri.
 
One of the defining aspects of CoRover’s journey has been its ability to process large volumes of real-time interactions. The platform has cumulatively handled more than 3 trillion interactions, highlighting its capability to operate at a scale that aligns with national-level digital ecosystems. This level of throughput demonstrates how conversational AI is evolving into a core layer of digital infrastructure.
 
A significant contributor to this expansion has been the platform’s multilingual and omnichannel capabilities. By supporting more than 100 languages and multiple formats, including text, voice, and video, CoRover enables organisations to deliver seamless and inclusive digital experiences across geographies, particularly in Tier-II, Tier-III, and rural regions.
 
Its AI agents are designed to automate not only customer interactions but also pre-sales and sales journeys, enabling enterprises to drive business growth and improve conversion outcomes. By integrating deeply with enterprise systems, these agents facilitate faster decision-making, intelligent recommendations, and continuous performance optimisation across the customer lifecycle.
 
Organisations deploying CoRover’s platform have reported up to 70 per cent reduction in operational costs by minimising manual processes and support dependencies.
 
As organisations increasingly shift towards autonomous operations, the role of agentic AI systems is becoming central to enabling intelligent, outcome-driven workflows. But a key differentiator in CoRover’s growth is its foundation in full-stack sovereign AI and enterprise AI. BharatGPT, developed by the company, is a sovereign AI foundational model designed for real-world scalability and contextual intelligence. As a small language model (SLM), it is optimised for efficiency, security, and domain-specific applications. CoRover said this makes it well suited for enterprise and government deployments that require control, compliance, and performance.

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First Published: Apr 15 2026 | 5:59 PM IST

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