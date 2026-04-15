CoRover claims 1.8 billion users globally as it expands agentic AI platform

Its AI agents are designed to automate not only customer interactions but also pre-sales and sales journeys, enabling enterprises to drive business growth and improve conversion outcomes. By integrating deeply with enterprise systems, these agents facilitate faster decision-making, intelligent recommendations, and continuous performance optimisation across the customer lifecycle.

As organisations increasingly shift towards autonomous operations, the role of agentic AI systems is becoming central to enabling intelligent, outcome-driven workflows. But a key differentiator in CoRover’s growth is its foundation in full-stack sovereign AI and enterprise AI. BharatGPT, developed by the company, is a sovereign AI foundational model designed for real-world scalability and contextual intelligence. As a small language model (SLM), it is optimised for efficiency, security, and domain-specific applications. CoRover said this makes it well suited for enterprise and government deployments that require control, compliance, and performance.