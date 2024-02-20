Home / Companies / Start Ups / Electric vehicle startup Vidyut raises $10 mn from 3one4 Capital, others

Electric vehicle startup Vidyut raises $10 mn from 3one4 Capital, others

Vidyut said it will now offer EV insurance, lifecycle management, and EV resale, and it is also looking to expand its presence to 40 cities

The company currently offers ownership solutions for a host of EV makers
Press Trust of India Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2024 | 6:56 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Electric vehicle startup Vidyut on Tuesday said it has secured USD 10 million capital funding comprising equity and debt in Series A fundraising for expanding its bouquet of services.

The Series A funding round was led by 3one4 Capital along with participation from new and existing investors such as Saison Capital, Zephyr Peacock, Force Ventures, Alteria Capital and CEO of Udaan Capital Sujeet Kumar, the company said in a statement.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Vidyut said it will now offer EV insurance, lifecycle management, and EV resale, and it is also looking to expand its presence to 40 cities.

The company said it aims to double the headcount by the end of next fiscal as it prepares to build a full-stack EV ecosystem and that it will utilise the fresh capital to scale its offerings to the EV ecosystem.

"Our focus is not just on financing but on elevating the entire EV ownership journey for India's SMBs, who are the backbone of our economy," said Gaurav Srivastava, Co-founder of Vidyut.

Founded in 2021, Vidyut offers financing to EV customers through its subscription ownership plan powered by proprietary asset-underwriting algorithms.

The company currently offers ownership solutions for a host of EV makers.

"Electric vehicles pose new underwriting and product structuring challenges to financiers. Besides these vehicles are also meaningfully expanding the role of data in the lifecycle of a financing journey and make new lending models possible," said Sonal Saldanha, Vice President, Investments, 3one4 Capital.

Also Read

Economies of scale to take electric-bus penetration above 70% by 2030

Electric vehicle sales jumps 49% to 1.52 million units in 2023: Fada

Global electric vehicle market growth to slow this year on lower subsidies

Cheap cash to tax breaks: Here's how China subsidises its EV sector

Govt mulls subsidising carmakers investing in local EV production

EV startup Vidyut raises $10 million, aims to expand to 40 cities

IPO-bound Unicommerce expanding oversees ops by client acquisitions

72% fewer Indian fintech startups incorporated in 2023 than in 2021: Report

Startup launches AI-backed education, health, edutainment content service

Startup Captain Fresh raises Rs 208 crore from investors to expand business

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Electric Vehiclesautomobile industryInvestment

First Published: Feb 20 2024 | 6:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story