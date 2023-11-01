Home / Companies / Start Ups / Expecting topline growth of over 60% during this fiscal, says CarDekho

Expecting topline growth of over 60% during this fiscal, says CarDekho

The company said it recorded a revenue of Rs 2,331 crore in the previous fiscal, which may see a growth of over 60 per cent by March next year

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Amit Jain, CEO and Co-founder, CarDekho (Left) with sibling Anurag Jain

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 1 2023 | 6:30 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Auto-tech solutions provider CarDekho on Wednesday said it is expecting a topline growth of over 60 per cent year-on-year this fiscal.

The company said it recorded a revenue of Rs 2,331 crore in the previous fiscal, which may see a growth of over 60 per cent by March next year.

The company at the core business level has already turned net income positive in the September quarter of FY24, it said.

The company had posted a loss of Rs 562 crore in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023.

Last year, the CarDekho group discontinued its used car franchise retail and consumer-to-dealer businesses owing to inviable unit economics and the strategic decision of prudent capital allocation moving towards asset-light business model, the company said.

"The group remains a market leader in Autotech and handles transactions worth over USD 2.2 billion (on ARR basis) annualised. It also has a significant cash reserve of over Rs 12,000 million (Rs 1,200 crore) at group level dedicated to growth projects both organically and inorganically," the company said.

It also said a focus on optimising unit economics has also allowed core businesses to turn EBITDA-positive in the first two quarters this fiscal as well as net income positive for the second quarter to drive profitable growth.

Founded in 2008, CarDekho Group operates in insurtech fintech as well as in automobile content portal space.

Also Read

Auto retail sales touch 1.86 million in June, 10% more than last year: FADA

Automobile exports from India dip 28% in Q1 as several mkts hit by crisis

PVs make up just 16% of the Indian auto sector in volume, but 58% in value

Royal Enfield's Hunter 350 bike sales cross 200K-mark in 11 months

No plan to reopen PLI application window for automobile sector: Govt

Indian startup funding winter shows signs of thaw as large deals resurface

Leaving legacy through brands built for India: Honasa's Ghazal Alagh

Taking a lead: Startups beat corporates in gender inclusivity race

Veteran entrepreneurs look to ramp up their bets in Indian startups

Google, Nvidia back startup that helps navigate AI chip shortage

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Cardekho.comautomobile industryAutomobile

First Published: Nov 1 2023 | 6:30 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Assembly elections 2023: Rajnath Singh to campaign in Mizoram today

Chhattisgarh polls: Cameras installed to keep vigil on liquor movement

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SA Playing 11, live match time, streaming

World Cup 2023: Iyer's short ball troubles focal point in India nets

India News

Bank Holidays in November 2023: Banks to remain shut for 15 days next month

No fireworks in Delhi, Mumbai during World Cup matches as pollution worsens

Economy News

Govt hikes windfall tax on crude to Rs 9,800 per ton, reduces on diesel

India braces for 8% sugar output dip as sugarcane crop suffers: Trade body

Next Story