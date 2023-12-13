Home / Companies / Start Ups / Fashion D2C brand Snitch secures Rs 110 crore in series A funding

Fashion D2C brand Snitch secures Rs 110 crore in series A funding

The firm said this funding round stands out, especially at a time when many late-stage D2C brands struggle to secure capital

Photo: Facebook
Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2023 | 6:43 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Snitch, a direct-to-consumer fashion brand, has closed a Series A funding round of Rs 110 crore co-led by SWC Global and IvyCap Ventures. The firm said this funding round stands out, especially at a time when many late-stage D2C brands struggle to secure capital. The investment, supported by key angel investors, will catalyse Snitch's expansion in talent, technology, and an offline retail strategy, building upon its already impressive market performance.

"This funding round, especially in a challenging funding environment, is a testament to our resilience and the strength of our business model,” said Siddharth Dungarwal, Founder of Snitch.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Along with a significant digital presence marked by over 2 million app downloads, Snitch has served a vast array of pin codes across India. A majority of Snitch's sales are generated through its website and app. This is complemented by a growing offline presence and partnerships with major online marketplaces.

"Snitch's impressive performance, especially in a challenging economic landscape, is a testament to its innovative business model and deep understanding of consumer needs,” said Tuck Lye Koh, Founding Partner, SWC Global.

Vikram Gupta, Founder and Managing Partner of IvyCap Ventures, stated that Snitch Brand's business model, passionate founder, and differentiated approach set them apart in their segment.

Snitch achieved a turnover of over Rs 100 crore in financial year 23, exceeding expectations of more than 100 per cent growth in financial year 24. Snitch is also set to expand further by opening over 100 offline stores across India in the next four to five years. This growth reflects Snitch's commitment to continuous expansion and market presence.

Ashish Wadhwani, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of IvyCap Ventures, will join the Snitch board on behalf of IvyCap Ventures.

Also Read

India squad for SA: Rohit, Surya, Rahul named Tests, T20, ODI captains

India vs Australia ODIs full schedule, live match time, squads, streaming

Visa application startup Atlys raises $12 million in series A funding

Apple Watch Series 9 review: All about display, performance in current form

India vs Australia T20s full schedule, squads, match timing, live streaming

Google supports women-led AI startups in tech innovation, sustainability

How Varun and Ghazal Alagh's Mamaearth became profitable D2C empire

India to create AI computing capacity for start-ups, researchers: Minister

Aye Finance raises Rs 310 cr in funding round led by UK development agency

OYO elevates Rakesh Kumar as Chief Financial Officer with effect from Jan 1

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :fashion brandSeries A fundingfundingsclothes

First Published: Dec 13 2023 | 6:33 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

BPCL plans to buy Venezuela oil; deal not to harm Russian imports: Official

HPL Electric and Power bags smart meter orders worth Rs 545 crore

Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to get on-device AI for live translation: Report

WhatsApp rolls out feature to pin messages within one-on-one, group chats

India News

As tributes pour in, here's what happened during the 2001 Parliament attack

Security breach in Parliament: 2 men with canisters jump inside Lok Sabha

Economy News

Imports of luxury chocolate brands zoom 45% on steady uptick in demand

Piyush Goyal discusses progress of FTA deal during EFTA delegation meet

Next Story