Home / Companies / Start Ups / OYO elevates Rakesh Kumar as Chief Financial Officer with effect from Jan 1

OYO elevates Rakesh Kumar as Chief Financial Officer with effect from Jan 1

Abhishek Gupta, the current CFO, will continue with OYO in an advisory and mentorship capacity, OYO said in a statement

Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2023 | 11:27 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Hospitality technology platform OYO on Tuesday announced the elevation of Rakesh Kumar to Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with effect from January 1, 2024.

Abhishek Gupta, the current CFO, will continue with OYO in an advisory and mentorship capacity, OYO said in a statement.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Kumar, who is currently working as Deputy Chief Financial Officer, in his new role as the CFO, will continue driving financial strategy and operational efficiency, the company said.

He has been overseeing financial functions, including business finance for all markets, treasury, controllership, shared services, financial and investor reporting, taxation, and financial planning and analysis, it added.

In his last six years at OYO, Kumar has played a pivotal role in the company's financial stability during the COVID-19 pandemic. His leadership facilitated successful equity and debt raises and strategic acquisitions.

"Rakesh's elevation to the role of CFO is a crucial milestone in our pursuit of financial stability. His leadership comes at a time when we continue to implement measures to enhance profitability and fortify our financial foundation," OYO Founder & CEO Ritesh Agarwal said.

The elevation of Kumar comes at a time when OYO successfully bought back a portion of its Term Loan B (TLB), totalling Rs 1,620 crore, the company said.

The company further said that Ankit Tandon, Global Chief Business Officer and CEO SEAME (South East Asia and Middle East), will also head investor relations including mergers and acquisitions as well as financial planning and analysis functions.

Also Read

Rakesh Gupta, supporter of Scindia, quits BJP to re-join Congress

'Stop me if you can': TMC's Abhishek Banerjee challenges ED summons

Indian middle class will nearly double to 61% by 2046-47: PRICE Report

Biden failed to make Israeli-Palestinian talks a priority: Arab leaders

FMCG Q1: Volume up as inflation moderates, small players make comeback

Fintechs rule the roost in India's startup ecosystem this year, shows data

Indian startups' funding winter persists, 72% decline in 2023: Report

Startup funding in 2023 lowest in 5 yrs as big-ticket deals dip: Report

Minuscule AI startup raises $41 million to tap growth in Indian market

Razorpay's POS business clocks 60% growth after Ezetap acquisition

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :OyoIndian CFOsglobal travel industry

First Published: Dec 12 2023 | 11:27 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

BBC World Service India to restructure shareholding for FDI norm compliance

Adani Group contractor probed by govt resurfaces under a new name

Technology News

iQOO 12 India launch today: Know specifications, watch livestream, and more

Corning to set up Rs 1,000 crore Gorilla Glass facility in Tamil Nadu

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', min temperature remains below 7 degrees

CP to Mandi House: You must pay double parking fees at 91 spots in Delhi

Economy News

India's domestic aviation capacity soars beyond pre-pandemic level

States' gross fiscal deficit below Budget Estimate for a 2nd yr: RBI report

Next Story