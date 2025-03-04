Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Fintech dominates India's startup funding this year, shows Tracxn data

Fintech dominates India's startup funding this year, shows Tracxn data

In terms of deal volume, consumer startups saw the highest number of funding rounds (92), ahead of high-tech (70) and retail (61)

startup funding investment
Premium
Representative Picture
Udisha Srivastav
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 10:33 PM IST
India’s startup funding trends for 2025 so far show fintech leading with $1,290 million, followed by retail ($463 million) and Consumer ($438 million). In terms of deal volume, consumer startups saw the highest number of funding rounds (92), ahead of high-tech (70) and retail (61), according to the data from market intelligence platform Tracxn. However, globally, High-tech ($30 billion) and enterprise applications ($27 billion) led in total funding. The data signals strong investor confidence in financial services, ecommerce, and enterprise tech.  
 
Topics :StartupsFintech

First Published: Mar 04 2025 | 10:33 PM IST

