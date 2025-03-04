Fintech dominates India's startup funding this year, shows Tracxn data

India’s startup funding trends for 2025 so far show fintech leading with $1,290 million, followed by retail ($463 million) and Consumer ($438 million). In terms of deal volume, consumer startups saw the highest number of funding rounds (92), ahead of high-tech (70) and retail (61), according to the data from market intelligence platform Tracxn. However, globally, High-tech ($30 billion) and enterprise applications ($27 billion) led in total funding. The data signals strong investor confidence in financial services, ecommerce, and enterprise tech.