Swiggy ropes in former Flipkart executive Amitesh Jha as Instamart CEO

Food delivery major Swiggy on Thursday announced the appointment of Amitesh Jha as the chief executive officer (CEO) of its quick commerce arm Swiggy Instamart, effective September 4. Jha was earlier senior vice president and head of grocery at e-commerce giant Flipkart and will be replacing Instamart’s current CEO Phani Kishan.

His appointment comes shortly after Swiggy appointed Sairam Krishnamurthy as Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Instamart.

This reshuffle of the top deck comes ahead of Swiggy’s initial public offering (IPO), expected in the coming few weeks.

In April, Swiggy had filed its IPO papers for Rs 10,400 crore (approximately $1.25 billion). The food delivery giant is reportedly targeting a valuation of around $15 billion for its stock market debut.