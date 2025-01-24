GalaxEye achieves breakthrough with first fusion of SAR and optical imagery

GalaxEye, a pioneering spacetech startup focused on revolutionising satellite-based Earth observation, on Friday announced the successful deployment of its revolutionary GLX-SQ payload aboard Isro’s PSLV Orbital Experimental Module (POEM) platform. This milestone marks a groundbreaking leap in space technology, featuring the world’s first-ever fusion of Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) and optical imagery in orbit—a transformative achievement set to redefine remote sensing capabilities.

The GLX-SQ mission highlights GalaxEye’s state-of-the-art capabilities in data acquisition, real-time processing, efficient communication, and advanced power management. Deployed on ISRO’s trailblazing POEM platform, which ingeniously converts the PSLV rocket’s fourth stage into an orbital testbed, this mission provides an unparalleled opportunity for GalaxEye to validate its cutting-edge technology in a real-world space environment.

This first-of-its-kind integration of SAR and optical imagery addresses critical needs across sectors, including defence, agriculture, and disaster response. By fusing these two technologies, the payload offers enhanced insights that go beyond the capabilities of traditional remote sensing methods. The ability to process and compress large volumes of data, converting analogue signals into digital format in under 10 minutes, positions GalaxEye as a leader in delivering efficient, real-time solutions for real-world challenges.

“The GLX-SQ mission is a landmark achievement for GalaxEye and the space technology industry,” said Suyash Singh, chief executive officer and co-founder of GalaxEye. “By fusing Synthetic Aperture Radar and optical imagery in orbit, we’ve set a new benchmark for Earth observation. This mission showcases our commitment to innovation and our ability to deliver fast, actionable insights for critical sectors like defence, agriculture, and disaster response. It’s not just a technological milestone but the beginning of a journey to redefine the possibilities of remote sensing and space-based solutions.”

The GLX-SQ mission underscores GalaxEye’s commitment to innovation and its readiness to establish a strong presence in the global space ecosystem. By leveraging ISRO’s POEM platform, GalaxEye not only validates its technical prowess but also lays the foundation for future advancements in Earth observation.

Building on its success, GalaxEye is gearing up for Mission Drishti, a flagship multi-sensor satellite delivering all-weather, high-resolution imaging, further reinforcing its reputation as a pioneer in shaping satellite technology for space exploration and practical Earth applications.