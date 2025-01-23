Zepto launches women-only dark store in Madambakkam area of Chennai

In a move towards promoting gender diversity in the workforce, Zepto, a leading player in the quick commerce space, has launched its first women-only dark store in the Madambakkam area of Chennai. This initiative ensures that every order placed in the region is managed entirely by an all-women team, from picking to packing. “Zepto’s first women-only dark store is now serving the Madambakkam area in Chennai! If you place an order in the area, there’s a 100 per cent chance your order was picked and packed by an all-women team,” the company’s co-founder and chief executive officer, Aadit Palicha, posted on a social media platform.

While sharing the update, Palicha added that the store, as well as the team, will be headed by a woman employee named Vinitha.

Sharing Vinitha's journey with Zepto, Palicha wrote, “Here’s the amazing part—Vinitha started her journey with Zepto in September 2023 as a delivery partner. Since then, she’s worked her way up to become the store manager!”

Among the quick commerce players, Zomato-owned Blinkit holds a 46 per cent market share. Zepto trails Blinkit with a 29 per cent market share, and Swiggy Instamart comes in third, accounting for a 25 per cent share, as per a report by Motilal Oswal.

The quick commerce unicorn, Zepto, is eyeing an initial public offering (IPO) this year, in 2025. The company was founded in July 2021 by Stanford dropouts Aadit Palicha and Kaibalya Vohra.