Gamezop expands to Bahrain, targets $6 million additional revenue

The Indian parent plans to invest $4 million to ramp up operations, hire local talent, and explore inorganic growth opportunities, including acquisitions

online gaming digital gaming
This international push is expected to generate around $6 million in additional revenue over the next 18 months. Representative image. Illustration: Binay Sinha
Ajinkya Kawale
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 8:37 PM IST
Digital gaming firm Gamezop is expanding into Bahrain, setting up a wholly-owned subsidiary in the country with plans to onboard around 1,000 new apps in the Middle Eastern region.
 
The Indian parent plans to invest $4 million to ramp up operations, hire local talent, and explore inorganic growth opportunities, including acquisitions.
 
This international push is expected to generate around $6 million in additional revenue over the next 18 months.
 
The company said Bahrain would be its headquarters for the Middle Eastern market.
 
Gamezop enables more than 9,000 apps across 70 countries to offer casual games. App developers or studios can use the plug-and-play model to improve user engagement and monetisation without having to procure, host, or manage the games themselves. 
 
“We anticipate Bahrain will continue to attract leading global companies to establish their regional hubs here, thanks to its forward-looking policies and the proactive support of the Bahrain Economic Development Board (EDB), which has been instrumental in supporting our expansion,” said Gaurav Agarwal, co-founder, Gamezop.
 
The company also operates verticals such as quizzing, astrology, and cricket.
 
“Bahrain’s gaming and content creation ecosystem is building strong momentum, powered by robust digital infrastructure, supportive government initiatives, and a growing pool of ambitious, creative talent," said Musab Abdulla, Executive Director of ICT, Bahrain EDB.
 
He added that the arrival of companies like Gamezop would create new opportunities for local developers and reinforce Bahrain’s position as a hub for creative industries in the region.
 
Gamezop was founded in 2016 by Yashash Agarwal and Gaurav Agarwal.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Zango raises $4.8 mn to scale AI-native compliance tools, expand teams

Topics :gaming industryGaming

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 8:37 PM IST

