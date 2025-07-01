Zango raises $4.8 mn to scale AI-native compliance tools, expand teams

The funds raised will be used to expand teams in London and Bengaluru, and to build out additional product modules for an AI-native Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) solution. Zango also plans to extend its services beyond banking into other financial services verticals, such as insurance and asset management.

“We don’t sell a platform — we sell a solution,” said Ritesh Singhania, Co-founder of Zango. “Our AI agents are paired with humans-in-the-loop to ensure 100 per cent accuracy. Peace of mind doesn’t come from a tool; it comes from a result. That’s why we win against consultants — because they don’t just sell software, and neither do we.”

Zango uses regulation-aware AI agents that continuously track regulatory updates (horizon scanning), identify compliance gaps in real time, and keep firms audit-ready — with no operational drag and no surprises.

Zango is actively used by established banks such as Novobanco, the fourth-largest bank in Portugal, and is gaining traction with leading neo banks in the EU and UK, including Monzo and Juni, said the company.

Zango was co-founded by Ritesh Singhania and Shashank Agarwal, both second-time founders with deep experience in regulatory technology. Singhania previously founded ClearGlass, a pension compliance platform, and served as Head of Technology at Simplitium (acquired by NASDAQ). Agarwal co-founded Third Watch, an AI-powered fraud detection startup (acquired by Razorpay, valued at over $7.5 billion), and led trust and compliance engineering at PhonePe, which is gearing up for India’s largest IPO.