Matter Motor has magnet stock for 3-4 months, exploring alternatives: COO

Electric motorcycle startup Matter Motor has sufficient rare earth magnets to sustain production for three to four months but is actively exploring alternatives, said its Founder Arun Pratap Singh in an interview with Business Standard on Thursday. The Ahmedabad-based firm, which has raised $75-80 million since 2019, is working to avoid supply disruptions following China’s curbs on rare earth exports.

“Not today. We have got stock for three to four months. But it will become a problem,” Singh said when asked about the impact of the shortage.

ALSO READ: PM Modi's foreign tour aims to boost cooperation in critical minerals “I was in China sometime back. We had a meeting (with our supplier). We felt we had a solution, but today, the solution is not working. We are trying to talk to them and find a way forward,” said Singh, who is Group Chief Operating Officer of the company.

He added that Matter currently imports only three critical components: rare earth magnets, battery cells, and semiconductor chips—all of which are not manufactured at scale in India. “Everything else, we have here in India,” he noted. "We have stock for three to four months...Then we will have a problem...So, for me, the target is to solve this (shortage) issue within the next two months so that our production is not impacted,” he noted. To address the looming supply challenge, Matter is evaluating magnet technologies that do not rely on rare earth elements. “There are magnet manufacturers in the world who are developing magnets without these rare earth minerals. There are different technologies. We are talking to them too, and at the right time, we will switch over from these magnets,” he said.

Launched in October 2024, Matter’s first product—the Aera electric motorcycle—is currently sold in Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Bangalore, Pune, and Delhi. The company plans to expand to 30 outlets across 20 cities by August and has set a sales target of 10,000 units for the current financial year, scaling up to 50,000–60,000 units next year. According to Singh, non-rare earth magnets are only 5-7 per cent costlier and offer similar performance—making them a viable alternative as Matter ramps up production. ALSO READ: Banking system liquidity hits three-year high as market awaits RBI action China, which controls a significant share of global rare earth supplies, imposed export controls on several critical elements in April, citing national security concerns. These include samarium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, lutetium, scandium, and yttrium—metals used in high-performance magnets—along with related alloys and components.

The Aera is priced at ₹1.93 lakh for the base model (Delhi ex-showroom). Singh acknowledged that a petrol bike offering similar performance would cost about ₹30,000 less, but said electric buyers can recover that through lower fuel costs. “The customer understands that electricity is a cheaper and more predictable fuel,” he said. Matter is also in the process of applying for subsidies under the central government’s PM E-Drive scheme. This support could lower the effective cost of the bike by another ₹5,000. “Government support is important for customer confidence, but it is not a primary factor in our pricing,” Singh noted.