Giga raises $61 million to scale AI-driven customer support platform

Series A round led by Redpoint Ventures will help expand the technical team and accelerate enterprise deployments of Giga's AI customer support agents

Giga’s technology is designed for high-compliance industries such as e-commerce, financial services, healthcare, and telecommunications. | Representative Picture
Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 10:00 PM IST
Giga, an artificial intelligence (AI) startup focused on transforming customer support interactions, said it has raised $61 million in a Series A funding round led by Redpoint Ventures, with participation from Y Combinator and Nexus Venture Partners.
 
The company said the fresh funding will be used to expand its technical team and accelerate go-to-market efforts. It will also help scale deployments with large global enterprises as Giga strengthens its position in AI-driven enterprise support automation.
 
Building emotionally aware AI agents
 
Founded by IIT Kharagpur graduates Varun Vummadi and Esha Manideep, Giga develops AI agents that enable companies to deliver real-time, emotionally aware customer support at scale.
 
“This is one of our largest early-stage investments to date because we believe deeply in both the strength of the product to reshape the world of customer support and the pace of execution from the Giga team,” said Satish Dharmaraj, managing director at Redpoint Ventures.
 
Abhishek Sharma, managing director at Nexus Venture Partners, added that Giga’s platform helps global enterprises transition from human and outsourced support to scalable, software-driven AI—enhancing efficiency, quality, and compliance.
 
AI system trained on enterprise knowledge bases
 
Giga said its AI agents use contextual memory to understand and respond to customer interactions, enabling rapid deployment across complex enterprise systems in just a few weeks. The system ingests a company’s entire support knowledge base and instantly generates high-accuracy agents that can perform real-time reasoning across intricate policies and systems—without human handoff.
 
“Organisations globally spend billions on call centres every year, and yet the customer experience is still broken,” said Varun Vummadi, co-founder and CEO of Giga. “We built Giga to change that. For the first time ever, machines are capable of understanding the nuances of customer voices and holding conversations with them, fundamentally changing how the world interacts with devices.”
 
Aniket Kamthe of Nexus Venture Partners said Giga is setting new benchmarks for deploying AI reliably at scale across complex enterprise environments.
 
Enterprise traction and client case studies
 
Giga’s technology is designed for high-compliance industries such as e-commerce, financial services, healthcare, and telecommunications. Its AI-driven voice systems already handle millions of customer calls each month for large enterprises, helping reduce wait times and improve service efficiency.
 
At food and grocery delivery firm DoorDash, Giga’s deployment improved resolution speed, reduced escalations, and enhanced operational performance across teams.
 
“At DoorDash, we operate at a massive scale across services, platforms, and languages,” said Andy Fang, co-founder of DoorDash. “Giga leveraged usage data to deliver measurable improvements, including fewer escalations, faster resolution paths, and more efficient workflows. As we continue to grow across more than 40 countries and serve nearly 50 million people each month, partnerships like this are critical to delivering better outcomes for consumers on a global scale.”

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 10:00 PM IST

