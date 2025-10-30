IntrCity SmartBus secures ₹250 crore as India's intercity travel booms

IntrCity SmartBus, a tech-enabled intercity bus network platform, has raised ₹250 crore in a Series D round led by venture capital firm A91 Partners. The fresh capital will be used to enhance customer experience, upgrade fleet management technology, and expand operations across Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

The company aims to double its fleet size and is targeting a ₹1,000 crore turnover by next year, co-founder and president Kapil Raizada told Business Standard.

“IntrCity SmartBus continues to scale organically and profitably and is projected to maintain its 50 per cent year-on-year growth this year. This new capital enables us to further double down on our vision to transform the bus-travel landscape in India,” Raizada said.

Focus on customer experience and digital innovation Co-founder and chief executive Manish Rathi said the funding will strengthen the company’s focus on customer satisfaction, operational excellence, and service expansion. “This investment will also help our operator partners grow and monetise their assets faster with us,” Rathi added. IntrCity operates an asset-light model, offering safe and standardised intercity travel across more than 630 routes in 15 states. Its sister brand, RailYatri, serves over 12 million monthly users with train ticketing and travel insights. The company’s proprietary technology stack includes tools like an operator dashboard, crew app, and IoT-enabled fleet analytics for real-time tracking, predictive maintenance, and dynamic route management.

“They have built a trusted, pan-India brand through exceptional quality and consistency,” said Gautam Mago, General Partner, A91 Partners. “We see potential for IntrCity to become a category-defining leader in intercity mobility.” Growing opportunity in India’s intercity travel market According to a joint report by IntrCity SmartBus and 1Lattice, India’s outstation travel market was valued at $66 billion in FY20, with bus travel contributing $30.3 billion—nearly 45 per cent of the total. The segment is projected to grow at a compound annual rate of 10–13 per cent between FY20 and FY25, fuelled by improved highways and rising intercity mobility demand.