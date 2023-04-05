Global investors slash valuation of Indian unicorns amid funding winter

Investors are looking to mark down the valuations of top Indian tech firms in the range of 20 per cent to 50 per cent, according to analysts

Global investors are slashing down the valuations of Indian tech unicorn companies amid a funding winter and macroeconomic uncertainty. They are expected to mark down the valuations of top Indian tech firms in the range of 20 per cent to 50 per cent, especially in areas such as edtech, consumer internet and e-commerce according to analysts and industry sources. They said that since there was an ab