Govt-recognised startup count crosses 180K as of June 30: Jitin Prasada

The government has recognised more than 1.8 lakh firms as startups as on June 30, 2025, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

Jitin Prasada, Jitin
Till August 1 this year, GI tag has been granted to 697 products. Of this, 658 products are from India and 39 are from foreign countries. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 4:35 PM IST
The government has recognised more than 180,000 firms as startups as on June 30, 2025, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

The recognised startups are eligible for a number of fiscal incentives, including income tax benefit announced under Startup India action plan.

"Since the launch of the Startup India initiative, number of entities recognised as startups by Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has increased from around 500 in 2016 to 180,683 as on 30th June 2025," Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

Under Startup India initiative, the government is implementing flagship schemes, Fund of Funds for Startups (FFS), Startup India Seed Fund Scheme (SISFS), and Credit Guarantee Scheme for Startups (CGSS) to provide funding opportunities and support startups at various stages of their business cycle.

He added that Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) supported under the FFS have invested Rs 23,679 crore in 1,282 startups as on June 30 this year.

Prasada also said SISFS provides financial assistance to seed stage startups through incubators.

The incubators supported under the scheme have selected 2,942 startups for a total approved funding of Rs 522.42 crore as on June 30.

Further under the CGSS, as on June 30, 289 loans amounting to Rs 667.85 crore have been guaranteed for startup borrowers.

In a separate reply, the minister said GI (geographical indication) tag applications for 659 products are pending before the office of geographical indications registry.

Till August 1 this year, GI tag has been granted to 697 products. Of this, 658 products are from India and 39 are from foreign countries.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Jitin Prasadastart- ups

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 4:35 PM IST

