Email startup Titan lands deal with GoDaddy to take on Google, Microsoft

The deal will integrate Titan's AI-powered email platform into GoDaddy's Professional Email service, potentially reaching millions of small businesses globally

Bhavin Turakhia
Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 6:00 PM IST
Email startup Titan struck a partnership with web hosting giant GoDaddy to expand its reach in developing markets and challenge Google Workspace and Microsoft 365 in the $60 billion global business email market.
  The deal will integrate Titan's AI-powered email platform into GoDaddy's Professional Email service, potentially reaching millions of small businesses globally. Titan achieved profitability earlier this year and has doubled its customer base to 2.3 million mailboxes over the past two years.
 
“We're taking on Google and Microsoft by carving out a niche their products don't serve,” said Bhavin Turakhia, Titan's founder and CEO. The company focuses on new small businesses rather than the enterprise clients that dominate the strategies of tech giants, he said.
 
With GoDaddy's distribution network—which registers 22 per cent of all new domains worldwide—Titan aims to become the default email provider for more than 40 per cent of new businesses globally.
 
“Our partnership with GoDaddy marks a pivotal moment in making cutting-edge professional email accessible to businesses of all sizes,” said Turakhia. “By combining Titan's innovative email offering with GoDaddy's global reach, we're helping entrepreneurs worldwide gain a competitive edge with tools designed to amplify customer engagement and drive growth.”
 
The partnership comes as Titan, backed by WordPress parent Automattic, reached profitability—a rarity among global software-as-a-service companies. The company raised $30 million from Automattic in 2021 at a $300 million valuation.
 
“Small businesses need intelligent tools that make it easy to connect with customers and drive growth,” said Oliver Hoare, GoDaddy's vice-president of strategic partnerships. The service will roll out to GoDaddy customers in developing markets starting August 12. 
 
Founded in 2018, Titan's platform includes AI-powered email composition, tracking capabilities, appointment scheduling and campaign management. The company emphasizes security and uptime for business users.
 
“Customers use AI to write drafts, refine content, get feedback and reply to emails,” Turakhia said.
 
The company said these powerful tools enable businesses to increase customer engagement, support brand growth, and streamline daily operations.
 
“Small businesses are the foundation of the global economy, and they deserve the same powerful tools that large enterprises use to succeed,” said Turakhia. “Our partnership with GoDaddy will democratize access to these advanced email capabilities, empowering millions of businesses worldwide to enhance their communication and marketing efforts.”
 
Titan operates globally and expects to reach 10 million mailboxes within two to three years, targeting $40 million in annual recurring revenue from existing contracts plus new business.
 
“Titan is profitable and cash-flow positive,” Turakhia said, adding the company has sufficient funds and isn't actively seeking additional capital.
 
Ninad Raval, Titan's vice president of product and design, said the company follows a “Maslow's hierarchy of needs” approach for small businesses, focusing on growth and customer acquisition rather than collaboration tools that dominate enterprise platforms.
 
The company remains open to strategic investors despite not needing additional funding, Turakhia said. 
 

Topics :GoogleStartupsfundingsMicrosoft

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 6:00 PM IST

