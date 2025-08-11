Flipkart Minutes debuts 'Gourmet' category in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru

Homegrown e-commerce marketplace Flipkart on Monday announced the launch of a ‘Gourmet’ category under Flipkart Minutes, its quick commerce offering. In its first phase, the category is live in select metro cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, with more cities to be added in the coming phases.

Under this category, consumers will have access to over 650 products from more than 130 brands sourced from various international destinations, including South Korea, Italy, France, and the United States.

Some of the brands listed on the platform are Habanero, Samyang, WickedGud, Barilla, Nongshim, Lindt, Smoor, MadMix, Cremeitalia, Akshayakalpa, Organic Acre, IFB Fresh Catch, and Gadre.

ALSO READ: Flipkart executives meet ministers to discuss MSME push, India listing The Gourmet store will offer an extensive selection across 12 curated sub-categories, ranging from Korean ramen and Italian pastas to French syrups, artisanal Indian breads, and more, the company said. It added that the assortment will cater to both value-conscious and gourmet-curious consumers who are looking to explore global flavours without compromising on quality. “The expansion addresses India’s growing appetite for premium and international gourmet experiences by delivering carefully curated homegrown and global brands with Flipkart Minutes’ value, convenience, and speed,” the company said in a statement.