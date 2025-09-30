GVK Group scion Keshav Reddy bets big on AI-powered call assistant

Hyderabad-based GVK Group scion Keshav Reddy is betting big on an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered future with his startup Equal, which aims to touch one million daily active users (DAU) by mid-2026 on its new call assistant platform Equal AI. The service will debut on Thursday with a rollout for 10,000 Android users across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), Reddy told Business Standard. The AI-powered call assistant will go a step further than just identifying unknown calls. It will also pick up the call on behalf of the users, respond if needed, and only then inform the user if they should take the call. The problem Equal AI aims to solve is to act as an assistant to the user, especially in the age of spam and scam calls, as well as the increasing prevalence of online delivery, Reddy said.

While receiving calls on the user’s behalf, the AI assistant also records a live transcript of the ongoing call and displays it to the user in case they wish to take over the conversation, he said. “And if the user actually wants to take over the call, or if the AI is not able to get the context of the conversation, the user takes over and the AI assistant drops off,” Reddy said. ALSO READ: NCLAT order on insolvency fraud may cloud IBC interpretation: Experts The startup, which has roughly 110 employees based in Hyderabad, began in the business-to-business vertical, where the company now processes more than a billion transactions for about 90 million people across the banking, financial services, and insurance domains, as well as personal finance management, among others.