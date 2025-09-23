Amwoodo raises $4 mn in Pre-Series A round; Adventz among key investors

Bamboo-based sustainable solutions startup Amwoodo on Tuesday said it has raised USD 4 million in a Pre-Series A funding round that saw participation from Adventz Group, Rainmatter, Thinkuvate, and Caspian.

The Kolkata-headquartered company said the fresh capital will be used to expand manufacturing capacity, strengthen its direct-to-consumer (D2C) platform Ecoconsious, launch new plastic-alternative brands under the House of Amwoodo, and deepen community engagement in bamboo-growing regions.

Founded in 2019, Amwoodo has been developing bamboo-first products as alternatives to single-use plastics. It has established B2B partnerships with Himalaya Wellness, Bombay Shaving Company, and ITC Hotels, while also scaling its consumer business through Ecoconsious.