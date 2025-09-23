Amwoodo raises $4 mn in Pre-Series A round; Adventz among key investors

Bamboo-based sustainable solutions startup Amwoodo on Tuesday said it has raised USD 4 million in a Pre-Series A funding round that saw participation from Adventz Group, Rainmatter, Thinkuvate, and Caspian.
The Kolkata-headquartered company said the fresh capital will be used to expand manufacturing capacity, strengthen its direct-to-consumer (D2C) platform Ecoconsious, launch new plastic-alternative brands under the House of Amwoodo, and deepen community engagement in bamboo-growing regions.
Founded in 2019, Amwoodo has been developing bamboo-first products as alternatives to single-use plastics. It has established B2B partnerships with Himalaya Wellness, Bombay Shaving Company, and ITC Hotels, while also scaling its consumer business through Ecoconsious.
"With this support, we are not just scaling a business; we are fueling a movement to make eco-conscious living the norm, not the exception," said Agni Mitra, Founder & CEO of Amwoodo.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app