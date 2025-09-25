CMF, Optiemus form $100m JV to make India global hub for operations

London-based technology company Nothing on Thursday announced that CMF, previously a sub-brand, has formed a joint venture with Optiemus Infracom, which will hold a 65 per cent stake. India will become the base for CMF’s operations, R&D and manufacturing.

Both companies will invest $100 million and create over 1,800 jobs in India over the next three years as they establish the country as a global production and export hub for Nothing and CMF products at a manufacturing unit being set up in Noida. So far, Nothing has invested over $200 million in India, CMF said in its release.

The initial capacity of the facility will be 500,000 phones a month. Nothing currently holds a 2 per cent share of the Indian smartphone market and has sold seven million phones globally.

The new manufacturing unit will not depend on production-linked incentive (PLI) benefits and will also make phones for other players. Carl Pei, chief executive officer of Nothing, said in the release: “India will play a key role in shaping the future of the global smartphone industry. CMF has been well received by the market since we launched it two years ago. With our end-to-end capabilities, we are uniquely positioned to now build it into India’s first truly global smartphone brand. Our joint venture with Optiemus is a key milestone toward making that vision a reality.” Optiemus brings engineering and production capabilities, and its expertise in supporting global brands and establishing robust manufacturing and export opportunities further strengthens India’s position as a global hub for electronics manufacturing, the release said.