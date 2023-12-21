India-focused VC funds continue to raise capital despite funding winter

Even as Indian startup funding has hit a seven-year low, with investors becoming a lot more cautious with their bets, India-focused venture capital (VC) firms continue to raise funds.

Industry watchers say that deals are taking around 60 per cent longer to materialize due to increased scrutiny. Regardless, investors are optimistic about taking measured bets in startups exhibiting strong profit-oriented fundamentals. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

As of December 2023, as many as 185 India-focused venture capital (VC) funds are currently in the market looking to raise an aggregate capital target of $10.73 billion, according to data from research firm Preqin. The year 2023 has seen 27 such private equity and venture capital (PE/VC) players closing funds, having raised an aggregate $1.92 billion so far.



Although startup funding has taken a hit, investor zeal has not. Companies have now shifted focus away from growth towards profitability and improving margins, which is bolstering investor sentiment, several investors told Business Standard.

“We are very active. We think it is a great time to be deploying capital. Fundamentals of companies have improved, valuations have become realistic, and companies have also been able to build some serious differentiation,” said Ashish Kumar, co-founder and General Partner, Fundamentum Partnership – a growth-stage investment firm.

“We have issued a few term sheets in the last few months, and we will be very busy next year,” he added.



With the year coming to an end, several vintage VC funds are also nearing the end of their fund cycles. As such, 2024 is expected to play out well in terms of exits, be it initial public offerings (IPOs) or acquisitions.

Driven by robust macroeconomic conditions, companies like Ola Electric, Swiggy, Oyo, PayU and Garuda Aerospace, among others, are reportedly eyeing public listings next year.

Fund closures and exits aside, India-focused PE/VC firms are also sitting on an unprecedented amount of unallocated capital that is ready to be invested. As of March 2023, these firms have been sitting on a dry powder pool of $9.5 billion, up from $7 billion in the same period a year ago, Preqin data signposts.



Notably, this does not include private equity (PE) dry powder, which would take the total pool of unallocated capital to almost $16 billion.

Investors are of the view that, as the ecosystem stabilizes and past investment excesses are rectified, this unallocated capital will be steadily deployed, albeit not at the frantic pace of two years ago.

“The second half of 2024 looks promising for fundraising, especially given the lower base effect of this year. The improving global economic conditions and robust capital markets further reinforce this optimistic outlook for India's venture capital market,” said Anirudh A Damani, Managing Partner, Artha Venture Fund – a micro-VC fund.



This comes at a time when Indian startup funding has fallen to a seven-year low in 2023, in line with the so-called funding winter. Investments among fledgling firms fell 72 per cent year-on-year to $7 billion this year, compared to $25 billion the previous year, according to data from Tracxn – a market intelligence platform.

However, the country’s startup ecosystem is going through market recalibration after an influx of venture capital investments during 2021. Startups raised a record $42 billion in funding in 2021.

Investors have since become much more selective with their investments. With several issues of corporate misgovernance also popping up among Indian startups over the last year, investors are now spending much more time on commercial and financial due diligence before making investments.



“The time taken for deals to materialize has gone up by around 60 per cent. The timeframe of legal and financial diligence has gone up from around two months before, to anywhere between three to four months now,” said Fundamentum’s Kumar.

According to Artha’s Damani, the rapid deal closure pace during the 2021-2022 boom was unsustainable.

“In my experience, the flurry of investments made with minimal due diligence was not the norm. Now, we're seeing a return to a more typical timeline of 3 to 6 months for deal closures, which aligns with a more in-depth due diligence process,” he said.