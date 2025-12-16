India's Digantara raises $50 mn to boost indigenous space surveillance

Indian space-tech firm Digantara Industries said on Tuesday it had raised $50 million in a funding round to develop indigenous space surveillance capabilities and strengthen its presence in the $60 billion global space monitoring and intelligence market.
The Bengaluru-based startup, backed by Peak XV Partners and Kalaari Capital, secured funds from large investors including SBI Holdings Japan, 360 One Asset, and film producer Ronnie Screwvala, it said in a release.
However, it did not disclose its valuation after this funding round.
Founded in 2020, Digantara builds homegrown hardware, software, and artificial intelligence-driven analytics for governments and defence agencies across India, the US, UK, Singapore, Australia, and Japan, with plans to expand into Europe by mid-2026.
Space traffic and debris management is an escalating concern for the global space industry, with low Earth orbit the most congested with human-made objects as it offers a balance between cost and proximity, making it a prime target for the rapidly growing commercial space sector.
The company also operates 'SCOT', a commercial space-surveillance satellite launched in January 2025, and is developing homegrown systems, with all hardware designed and manufactured in Bengaluru.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
