India's Digantara raises $50 mn to boost indigenous space surveillance

Indian space-tech firm Digantara Industries said on Tuesday it had raised $50 million in a funding round to develop indigenous space surveillance capabilities and strengthen its presence in the $60 billion global space monitoring and intelligence market.

The Bengaluru-based startup, backed by Peak XV Partners and Kalaari Capital, secured funds from large investors including SBI Holdings Japan, 360 One Asset, and film producer Ronnie Screwvala, it said in a release.

However, it did not disclose its valuation after this funding round.

Founded in 2020, Digantara builds homegrown hardware, software, and artificial intelligence-driven analytics for governments and defence agencies across India, the US, UK, Singapore, Australia, and Japan, with plans to expand into Europe by mid-2026.