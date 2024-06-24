Startup layoffs down 62% in 2024 so far; likely to step up hiring

After a string of layoffs, startups in India this year are expected to step up hiring by more than 10 per cent over last year, according to human resource platforms.

Layoffs too have fallen year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Firms let go of 3,600 employees in the first five months of the year (January-June), a 62 per cent decline over the 9,596 in the same period the previous year.

In the whole of 2023, there were 16,398 dismissals, according to Layoffs.fyi.

With the startup world on the mend, there has been an almost 40 per cent increase in new startups, which has, in turn, led to a 15 per cent increase in the number of new jobs, said Sachin Alug, chief executive officer (CEO) of talent solutions firm NLB Services.