Home / Companies / Start Ups / Swiggy launches recruitment support initiative for partner restaurants

Swiggy launches recruitment support initiative for partner restaurants

Swiggy has teamed up with staff hiring experts like Apna, WorkIndia, Kaam, and Shiftz to help restaurants connect with qualified candidates across various roles

swiggy
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2024 | 6:07 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Food and grocery delivery platform Swiggy on Thursday announced the launch of a new feature on its partner app to connect restaurants with staffing experts as part of a new recruitment support initiative.

Swiggy has teamed up with staff hiring experts like Apna, WorkIndia, Kaam, and Shiftz to help restaurants connect with qualified candidates across various roles.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"As the food services industry expands at an unprecedented rate, maintaining an efficient and skilled workforce has become crucial for restaurants to ensure quality service," the company stated.

"This rapid growth has intensified competition within the talent market. Further, the attrition rate in the industry has also been high, posing significant recruitment challenges for restaurant owners and managers," it said.

To address these challenges, Swiggy has teamed up with leading staff hiring experts to help restaurants connect with qualified candidates across various roles, including cooks/chefs, kitchen helpers, and service and cleaning staff, it shared.

Deepak Maloo, AVP of Supply at Swiggy, said, "By partnering with leading staffing vendors, we aim to simplify hiring, reduce costs, and help our partners focus on delivering great customer experience.

Also Read

Why the failed delivery of Rs 187 ice cream, cost Swiggy more than Rs 5,000

Swiggy shareholder Prosus may receive promoter tag in platform's IPO launch

Swiggy's executive exodus continues as vice president Karan Arora quits

Swiggy gets another valuation hike to over $12.7 billion from Invesco

Swiggy planning fresh layoffs; may cut 7% from 6,000-strong workforce

India ranks sixth globally in deeptech startup ecosystems: Nasscom

Zoomcar collabs A-I Express to allow booking cars from airport in 19 cities

46 Indian startups may become unicorns in the next three years: Report

Tech startup funding sees uptick after 2-yrs of decline in H1 2024: Report

Making the right 'Noise': Wearables brand bets big on tech and innovation

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :SwiggyFood service operatorsIndian ecommerce

First Published: Jun 20 2024 | 6:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story