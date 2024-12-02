Indian edtech sector shows recovery signs after prolonged downturn

After a prolonged downturn, the Indian edtech sector is finally showing signs of recovery.

Funding in the sector has increased by 153 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), reaching $608.8 million across 68 deals in 2024 so far, compared to $240.9 million across 106 deals during the same period last year, according to data from market intelligence platform Tracxn.

This resurgence has been bolstered by large funding rounds, as investors are writing larger cheques for companies emerging as market leaders with strong exit prospects via public markets and improved performance metrics.

Barring Physics Wallah (PW), which managed to double its valuation by raising $210 million, no other player has significantly increased its valuation. PW’s valuation rose to $2.8 billion.

In October, executive education firm Eruditus raised $150 million in Series-F funding led by TPG’s The Rise Fund, achieving a $3.2 billion valuation—slightly higher than the $2.9 billion valuation it secured in 2023. Similarly, upskilling and higher education firm UpGrad raised $60 million from Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund Temasek at a flat valuation of $2.25 billion.

Leaner leaders gain investor interest

More From This Section

According to Dev Khare, partner at Lightspeed Venture Partners—who led PW’s recent investment round—investors are now prioritising leaner and more efficient edtech businesses.

“A lot of edtech companies that emerged between 2015 and 2022 did so during the ‘easy money’ era, focusing heavily on marketing rather than efficiency. Consequently, they grew rapidly in terms of topline but lacked operational efficiency, resulting in significant losses,” Khare told Business Standard.

Several large edtech firms, including Unacademy, Byju’s, and Vedantu, which secured substantial funding during the pandemic, have struggled to scale in its aftermath. These companies have laid off employees and reported significant losses.

“A lot of these inefficient companies either failed to secure funding or received it at much lower valuations. Many have shrunk considerably due to limited spending on sales and marketing, while others have become more efficient,” Khare added.

While Vedantu narrowed its losses by 46 per cent to Rs 373 crore in FY23, it faced challenges in scaling, with revenue declining 8 per cent to Rs 152.5 crore. Meanwhile, Unacademy’s revenue in FY24 dropped 5 per cent to Rs 1,044 crore, while its losses decreased by 62 per cent to Rs 631 crore.

Efficient businesses like PW, Eruditus, and UpGrad have emerged as market leaders in segments such as test preparation, higher education, and executive education.

Eruditus became Ebitda-positive at approximately Rs 80 crore on a full-year basis in FY24 and is expected to achieve overall profitability within this financial year. The company projects 25–30 per cent Y-o-Y revenue growth in FY25.

Last month, Lightspeed also invested in Bhanzu, a math-focused edtech platform that raised $16.5 million in Series-B funding. Bhanzu claims to have achieved 8x growth since its previous funding round, alongside positive cash flow and strong product-market fit across its operating markets.

Investor interest wanes in K-12 segment

Meanwhile, investor interest in the K-12 segment has diminished, primarily due to the failure of players like Byju’s. Once the poster child of the Indian startup ecosystem, Byju’s has faced regulatory issues and disputes with investors, leading to its financial decline.

“Investors are now starting to back better companies,” said Ashwin Damera, co-founder and CEO of Eruditus. “The first wave of edtech funding happened in 2016–17. Over time, category leaders have emerged. It’s now extremely challenging for a new startup with a similar business model and total addressable market (TAM) to raise funding,” he added.

Damera previously stated that companies with strong fundamentals and stable management teams are restoring investor confidence in the edtech space, as reported by Business Standard.

IPOs for edtechs

Companies with a clear path to an initial public offering (IPO) are attracting more investor interest due to the prospect of near-term exits. Both PW and Eruditus have indicated plans to go public within the next one or two years.

“Broadly, the dynamics here are so much better. The Indian IPO market today is what the US market was 15–20 years ago. Back then, a modestly sized $100 million company growing profitably in the US could easily go public. That’s no longer the case there, but India presents that opportunity,” said Deborah Quazzo, managing director of US-based GSV Ventures, which has invested in both PW and Eruditus.

Quazzo, however, emphasised that IPO-bound companies must exhibit positive unit economics and “solid but not hyper growth” to make a successful stock market debut.

Damera believes that edtech firms, unlike other consumer-facing sectors, do not require majority domestic ownership to bypass FDI-related regulatory concerns.

“If domestic capital is available at attractive valuations, it makes sense to leverage it. However, edtech firms are not obligated to seek Indian capital,” he said.

Damera also asserted that Byju’s decline has not hindered the IPO prospects of other edtech firms.

“Bad actors can tarnish the sector, but markets and investors reward performance over time. If a company has strong fundamentals, competent management, and a robust TAM, Indian investors are sophisticated enough to recognise its value,” he said.