ShopDeck raises $8 mn to support sellers across Tier-II,-III cities

ShopDeck, a direct-to-consumer (D2C) e-commerce enabler, has raised $8 million in funding led by Bessemer Venture Partners, with participation from Elevation Capital, Venture Highway, and Chiratae Ventures. The funding aims to support ShopDeck’s mission to empower small and mid-sized businesses, many of which are emerging brands exploring the D2C model for the first time, helping them achieve profitability, scale, and establish a strong online presence.

The company plans to utilise the new capital to enhance its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered tech stack for deeper insights and automation. The funds will also support the expansion of on-ground operations to assist sellers in Tier-II and Tier-III cities, scaling its team, and refining go-to-market strategies to bolster ShopDeck’s position.

“India’s market demands a unique approach. ShopDeck is not just software; it’s a growth partner for brands that are either new to the D2C landscape or scaling aggressively,” said Rishabh Verma, co-founder of ShopDeck. “Our aim is to help every merchant, from Tier-III cities to metros, scale sustainably. Many have crossed Rs 10 crore in revenue within two years of launching with us.”

India’s D2C wave has largely been dominated by venture-funded companies, leaving over 2 million self-funded and family-owned businesses struggling to compete. ShopDeck noted that these businesses often rely on marketplaces like Amazon and Flipkart but miss the opportunity to own their growth journey. The company seeks to level the playing field by enabling sellers—from emerging brands transitioning into D2C to established D2C businesses looking to scale—to grow profitably.

“ShopDeck's platform seamlessly integrated with our processes, automating tasks, reducing errors, and driving noticeable improvements in efficiency, productivity, and revenue. We are now scaling rapidly with over Rs 15 crore in annual sales,” said Shraddha Tripathi, founder of Binni’s Wardrobe.

ShopDeck supports sellers across categories including clothing, jewellery, footwear, and home decor, generating over $150 million in annual sales. The company reported that 500 sellers have surpassed Rs 1 crore in annual sales, with 60 per cent achieving over 100 per cent year-on-year gross merchandise value (GMV) growth. Additionally, 75 per cent of sellers and 80 per cent of customers are from Tier-II and Tier-III cities.

“From transitioning traditional sellers into D2C to scaling businesses to Rs 10 crore in annual revenue within two years while maintaining profitability, we’re building a sustainable, scalable model for success,” said Harmin Shah, co-founder of ShopDeck.

Commenting on the investment, Anant Vidur Puri, partner at Bessemer Venture Partners, said, “India’s e-commerce market is booming, but small merchants remain underserved. ShopDeck’s innovative profitability-first approach, combining AI-driven tools and service support, positions it uniquely in the market. Their ability to help merchants build their businesses profitably sets them apart in the e-commerce ecosystem.”