ePlane to trial drone surveillance with Railways, flying taxis by 2026

The ePlane Company, an innovative leader in India’s electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) space, is in the process of tying up with Indian Railways for the surveillance of select tracks in South India on a trial basis, a top company official told Business Standard.

It is also working on introducing electric flying taxis for passengers by the second half of 2026. Additionally, the company is in talks with industry majors such as PowerGrid, ONGC, and Indian Oil Corporation for the surveillance of power lines, oil fields, and gas pipelines. This comes after ePlane announced the successful closure of a $14 million funding round earlier this month.

How it started for ePlane The flying taxi start-up took shape in 2017 when IIT Madras professor Satya Chakravarthy and his students partnered for a novel idea. Chakravarthy took a leave of absence from his teaching position to advance the venture. In 2019, the company was incubated at IIT Madras with the aim of revolutionising urban transportation. According to Chakravarthy, the goal is to develop the e200x, an eVTOL aircraft designed to enable intra-city commutes and cargo transport up to seven times faster, reducing traffic congestion in urban centres. ePlane focuses on creating compact, lightweight, and sustainable urban mobility solutions.

The company holds several patents and is the first private Indian firm to receive Design Organisation Approval (DoA) from India’s DGCA for an electric aircraft. Its compact design enables long-range flights at lower speeds, using powered-down vertical rotors to enhance lift. Since its inception, ePlane has attracted significant investor interest. According to Tracxn, ePlane has raised $21.5 million to date, starting with its first funding round in November 2020 and culminating in a Series B round on 13 November 2024. With the latest round, ePlane has become India’s largest funded eVTOL player. Key investors include Speciale Invest, Antares Ventures, Micelio Mobility, Naval Ravikant, Java Capital, Samarthya Investment Advisors, Redstart (Naukri), and Anicut.

Growth plans and funding impact The new funding will be pivotal in ePlane’s pursuit of global regulatory certifications and in accelerating its commercialisation efforts. The capital will primarily support the development and certification of ePlane’s manned aircraft, with flight testing scheduled for mid-2025. The investment will also help scale up the commercialisation of ePlane’s drone technology through a wholly owned subsidiary and expand its state-of-the-art prototyping and testing facilities to meet global eVTOL standards. The drone subsidiary will be signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Indian Railways. “We are in the process of signing an MoU with Indian Railways and three logistics companies. In addition, we are in talks with PowerGrid, ONGC, and IOC,” Chakravarthy said. The drones will primarily be used for surveillance and handling smaller payloads. The trial run for Indian Railways is expected to take place in South India.

When asked about the advantage for railways, Chakravarthy said, “In addition to vertical takeoff and forward flight capabilities, our drones can cover longer distances than conventional drones. Traditional drones typically have a range of 5–10 km, while we have proven ranges of 50–60 km. This will enable railways to conduct surveillance between stations.” Flying taxi and cargo operations The prototype for ePlane’s flying taxi is a two-seater capable of handling 200 kilograms and achieving speeds of around 180 kilometres per hour (kmph). ePlane’s long-term vision is to operate as an original equipment manufacturer, partnering with companies in different countries for service and manufacturing once regulatory clearances are obtained.