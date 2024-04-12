Home / Companies / Start Ups / Indian fintech startup funding surges 59% in Q1 CY2024: Tracxn report

Indian fintech startup funding surges 59% in Q1 CY2024: Tracxn report

India ranked third globally in terms of funding raised by fintech companies, behind the US and China, the report said

Aryaman Gupta
Apr 12 2024
Funding among Indian fintech startups surged 59 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) to $551 million in the first quarter (Q1) of calendar year (CY) 2024, up from $346 million in the previous quarter, according to a report by market intelligence platform Tracxn.
 
On a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis, the funding continued to be slow. On a Y-o-Y basis, funding was down 57 per cent from the $1.3 billion fintech startups raised in the year-ago period.
 
Regardless, India ranked third globally in terms of funding raised by fintech companies, behind the US and China, the report said.
 
“Our Q1 2024 findings emphasize the sector’s innovative capabilities and its potential to drive India's economic expansion. The sustained investor interest emphasizes the importance of nurturing startups and R&D, aligning with the Startup India Initiative. This surge reflects the industry's dynamism and innovation, positioning India as a leading global fintech player,” said Neha Singh, founder, Tracxn.

QoQ funding trends for Indian fintech startups

Period Funding Amount ($mn) No. of Deals
Q1 2024 550.8 33
Q4 2023 346.7 53
Q3 2023 476.6 33
Q2 2023 138.5 38
Q1 2023 1300 56

Top fintech funding rounds in Q1 2024

Company Funding Amount ($mn)
Credit Saison 144
Avanse 120
Perfios 80
Vivifi India Finance 75
Idfy 27

City-wise Fintech Funding Trends - Q1 CY2024

Top 5 cities Funding Percentage
Bengaluru 44%
Mumbai 35%
Hyderabad 13%
Gurgaon 3%
Noida 2%

Source: Tracxn

First Published: Apr 12 2024 | 5:03 PM IST

