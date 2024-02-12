Indian startup ecosystem welcomes MCA's performance review of CCI

The Indian startup ecosystem on Monday welcomed the recent initiation of a performance review of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), saying the move will help address the power dynamics that threaten the essence of fair competition.

Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to convene a meeting on it this month, amid concerns over the regulator's efficacy in addressing complaints against tech giants like Google, Meta, and Apple.

“We support the MCA’s bold step in reviewing the CCI, recognising the urgent need to address the power dynamics that threaten the very essence of fair competition. Our nation's digital future hinges on the delicate balance between empowering innovators and preventing the undue dominance of a select few tech giants,” said industry body Alliance of Digital India Foundation (ADIF), in a statement.

Several startups and industry bodies have, over the years, expressed concerns over alleged anti-competitive behaviour and non-compliance with CCI's previous rulings levelled against tech giant Google.

Anupam Mittal, CEO of Shaadi.com, said Google and Apple are acting with “complete impunity” and have little disregard for the laws of the land.

“China understood this and blocked them and, in the process, created multiple $100 billion companies. While we don’t advocate blocking these companies, their monopolistic behaviour needs to be brought in check with penal provisions that ensure they do not even consider such abusive moves,” he said.

“Despite a clear order from CCI to not restrict or impose any restriction on app developers for using third-party billing, Google has been continuously abusing its dominant position and threatening us to use Google billing system or face delisting...If they are not stopped soon our whole digital economy will face a huge setback,” said Snehil Khanor, co-founder and CEO of TrulyMadly.