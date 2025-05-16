Ixigo eyes double-digit growth, maintains booking block to Turkiye

Travel aggregator Ixigo said its decision to block bookings to Turkiye, Azerbaijan and China will remain in place amid the ongoing conflict between India and Pakistan, where the West Asian countries have taken a pro-Pakistan stand.

“We remain dedicated to reviewing our position on this issue as the situation evolves. We will reassess our stance on the basis of how the geopolitical equations change and will do what is right for the broader travel ecosystem,” said Aloke Bajpai, chairman and group chief executive officer, Ixigo, in an interview with Business Standard.

The travel aggregator is among several India-based platforms that have stopped taking bookings to these countries and have witnessed a sharp fall in cancellations over the past week or so.

Ixigo expects to clock double-digit revenue growth in the coming years, while sustaining over 40 per cent growth in gross transaction value (GTV) in the new financial year, as travel momentum continues in the country. In its fourth-quarter results announced earlier this week, the company reported a 128 per cent hike in net profit to ₹16.7 crore, up from ₹7.3 crore in the year-ago period. GTV on the platform crossed ₹4,418.4 crore in the quarter. While flight and bus GTV each grew 92 per cent year-on-year, train GTV grew by 41 per cent. The company recorded market share gains in the financial year, with a 58 per cent share in the OTA train market and a 15–16 per cent share in the bus OTA space.