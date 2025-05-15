Myntra expands the 'Rising Stars' programme to back D2C home brands

Online fashion retailer Myntra has unveiled Myntra Rising Stars (MRS) Home Edit, a strategic expansion of the platform’s Rising Stars programme, aimed at nurturing innovations by homegrown D2C brands that are transforming the way India shops for its living spaces.

As lifestyles continue to evolve, customers are increasingly investing in their homes—seeking personalisation, style, and innovation. Myntra said homegrown D2C brands are rewriting the playbook on design-led innovation. They are reimagining category experiences, blending form and function with a deep understanding of evolving personal lifestyle choices.

ALSO READ: Airtel launches AI tool to block scam websites in real time: How it works “Customers are looking to differentiate themselves. They are increasingly seeking products that align with their lifestyle—whether it's ergonomic furniture, sustainable decor, or theme-inspired home selections,” said Maneesh Kumar Dubey, vice-president, category management, Myntra. “D2C brands are catering to this space with their unique and differentiated products. With the launch of MRS D2C Home Edit, we are bringing together an array of emerging homegrown brands with the biggest selection and innovative offerings.”

The Myntra Rising Stars programme has been designed for both renowned and emerging D2C made-in-India brands offering unique propositions for customers. Brands can opt in based on qualifying criteria, which include the size of the brand, social media followership, strategic significance, and uniqueness of the product proposition, among others.

The launch phase of the MRS Home Edit witnessed over 165 D2C brands across home furnishing, decor, kitchen and dining, furniture, and mattresses join the programme. These include tapestries and wall art, antique showpieces, Indie wall plates, Warli printed decor, ceramic soap dispensers, luxe bathroom accessories, and smart cookware.

The onboarded brands include a mix of Myntra-first entrants and established players now being elevated through strategic exposure. Brands such as Sleepyhead, Story@Home, Kuber Industries, Haus & Kinder, Chumbak, SleepyCat, and Nestasia have scaled with enhanced merchandising, curated content, and targeted discovery.