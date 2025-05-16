Oyo adds over 3,500 corporate clients in FY25, records 20% growth

Global travel technology firm Oyo announced on Friday that it has added more than 3,500 new corporate clients in the last financial year (FY25), marking a 20 per cent year-on-year growth in its corporate portfolio. With this addition, the platform now has a network of over 6,500 corporate clients.

In terms of top-performing markets, Mumbai led the charge, adding over 700 new corporate clients in the past year. Hyderabad followed with 400, while Pune secured the third spot with 350 new additions. Other major metropolitan hubs, including Chennai and Bangalore, also contributed to the overall growth in corporate accounts, the company said. Some top additions include brands such as SBI Life, Cult Fit, and Sun TV Direct.

In addition, the company’s corporate travel business witnessed a boost following the launch of Oravel Travel Solutions in October 2024. “This dedicated business vertical caters exclusively to the travel and accommodation needs of corporate clients such as smooth check-ins at more than 1,100 conveniently located company-serviced hotels in over 300 cities, tailored meal options, conference facilities, and event management support as well as tailor-made holiday packages,” the company said, adding that it has recorded a surge in long stays and event-based stays with corporate clients.

Commenting on the growth, Manish Kashyap, head of Oyo Business Accelerator, said, “The growth has been driven not just by large corporations but also by a diverse mix of small and medium enterprises, traditional business houses, start-ups, travel management companies, and even film production houses. These clients are increasingly leveraging Oyo's expansive network of properties, flexible booking solutions, and technology-enabled travel tools to meet their evolving business needs.”

With a pipeline of potential partnerships and continued focus on innovation in corporate travel, Oyo aims to accelerate its expansion with a focus on premium brands such as SUNDAY, Palette, Clubhouse Townhouse, Townhouse O, and Collection O.

In a recent townhall, Ritesh Agarwal, founder and CEO of the company, said that the firm posted a profit of ₹623 crore for FY25. The firm has also seen an increase of 54 per cent in gross booking value to ₹16,436 crore.