Lennox India announces $6 million investment to expand Chennai GCC

Lennox, a global leader in heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration (HVACR) solutions, on Tuesday announced a $6 million investment to expand its Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Chennai.

The facility will now span 150,000 square feet, giving it the capacity to increase its workforce from 900 to 1,500 employees.

“Chennai remains a vital hub for our global operations. Over the past 15 years, Lennox has invested $14 million in India, reinforcing our commitment to innovation, job creation, and sustainable development. Chennai’s skilled workforce and dynamic business ecosystem align perfectly with our mission to drive technological advancements and deliver next-generation HVACR solutions,” said Prakash Bedapudi, executive vice-president and chief technology officer of the company.

The expanded GCC in Chennai is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities designed to support Lennox’s global operations in HVACR solutions.

The new office features modern collaborative workstations, larger Controls & IT labs, gym facility, a play area, privacy pods, recharge rooms, mother care room, and training rooms designed to enhance collaboration, innovation, and employee well-being.

The Chennai GCC, established in 2010, has evolved into a key strategic hub for Lennox, attracting top talent in IT and engineering. Over the years, its scope has expanded beyond technology to support finance, marketing communications, HR, legal, customer experience, and sourcing, broadening its role in global operations.

Lennox’s expansion strengthens its global operations and scales all key functions. The investment also aligns with Tamil Nadu’s business-friendly policies, leveraging the state’s talent pool and infrastructure to drive innovation. With a thriving industrial ecosystem and an inclusive work culture, Chennai provides the ideal environment for Lennox to accelerate collaboration, sustainability, and cutting-edge HVACR advancements for its global customers.