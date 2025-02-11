Honeywell, AM Green sign MoU to advance carbon capture, SAF in India

Honeywell and AM Green on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to advance carbon capture and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in India.

This comes as India aims to achieve a 1 per cent SAF blend in jet fuel for international flights by 2027, which will increase to 2 per cent by 2028, signifying a significant step towards reducing aviation emissions in the country. This target is part of India's broader goal to reach net zero by 2070.

Signed on the sidelines of India Energy Week, the MoU seeks efficient ways to decarbonise the aviation and shipping sectors and will help position India as a global leader in alternative fuel production.

The collaboration is meant to assess the techno-economic feasibility of producing sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) from ethanol, green methanol from various carbon dioxide (CO₂) emission sources, and green hydrogen.

It underscores the alignment of Honeywell’s portfolio with three compelling megatrends, including the energy transition, according to a company statement.

The companies will work together to identify opportunities to enhance India’s energy security and help position the country as a competitive global exporter of green methanol to aid shipping companies in adopting this low-emission alternative fuel. Additionally, the collaboration aims to help airlines meet CORSIA mandates for low-carbon and drop-in fuel replacements.

The collaboration will benefit Indian farmers by creating demand for ethanol feedstocks while aligning with the government's National Green Hydrogen Mission to boost green hydrogen production through green methanol for domestic and export use.

The feasibility study is expected to conclude by mid-2025, marking a critical step towards achieving large-scale decarbonisation, the statement said.

"The collaboration with AM Green will help advance India’s low-carbon economy and create an ecosystem that supports the government’s SAF blending mandates, positioning India as a global leader in alternative fuel innovation,” said Ashish Modi, president of Honeywell India. “By combining Honeywell’s proven carbon capture technologies and ethanol-to-jet solution with AM Green’s expertise in green hydrogen and ethanol production, we will pave the way for a sustainable future and reinforce our commitment to environmental stewardship.”