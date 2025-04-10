Logistics startup Xindus raises $10 mn for expansion in India-US corridor

Cross-border logistics startup Xindus has raised $10 million in a Series A funding round led by 3one4 Capital, and co-led by Orios Venture Partners, with participation from Shastra VC and Caret Capital.The Gurugram-based company plans to utilise the capital to scale its operations in the India-US corridor while expanding across the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Europe, and the Middle East. It also aims to onboard 10,000 customers over the next 18 months and reach a gross merchandise value (GMV) of $200 million.Founded in 2022 by Saurabh Goyal, Madan Mohan, Jaikaar Singh, and Saptarshi Datta, Xindus simplifies cross-border trade through XindusOne, an integrated platform for cross-border businesses. The platform allows Indian SMEs (small and medium enterprises) looking to access global markets by streamlining order fulfilment, worldwide shipping, trade compliance, and management of financial flows.Commenting on the fundraiser, Saurabh Goyal, the company's founder and chief executive officer, said, “This investment marks a pivotal milestone in our journey to empower Indian SMEs with the tools they need to thrive globally. Navigating across complex trade regulations, infrastructure, and technology gaps often hampers growth for many businesses; Xindus is here to change that narrative. With this funding, we’re committed to delivering scalable solutions that allow businesses to focus on selling and expanding across borders without worrying about operational hurdles.”“Given the recent trends in global markets, India stands in a unique position to scale up its exports. We believe platforms like Xindus can fast-track India’s export growth, enabling manufacturers with the tools to streamline exports,” said Anurag Ramdasan, partner at 3one4 Capital.According to a company statement, to date, Xindus has assisted over 1,000 SMEs to go global and completed more than 500,000 shipments globally. The platform integrates with over 200 global marketplaces, helping businesses reduce trade complexity and costs by up to 20 per cent.