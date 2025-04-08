Drone-based package delivery set to take off across Delhi-NCR soon

Residents of the national capital region (Delhi-NCR) will soon witness packages being delivered via drones. Skye Air, a company that uses drones to deliver e-commerce and quick-commerce (q-com) packages, plans to expand operations in Delhi-NCR this year.

The company, at present, has drone deliveries in Gurugram and some parts of Bengaluru.

Ankit Kumar, the chief executive officer of Skye Air, said, “The immediate focus lies in taking our operations to multi-city. We will penetrate deeper into Gurugram and Bangalore and also expand to Delhi, Faridabad, and the entire NCR region. I think probably next year (2026), we will look at going to Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and a few other locations.”

The company initially plans to target high-density areas in Delhi-NCR, preferably eight to nine pin codes. “In Delhi, we are not looking to expand beyond the west and south parts of the city. In Bangalore, today just one pin code is active, we are looking at making about four to five pin codes active in the next three months and then scaling it up. For Gurugram, we are serving 70 societies, which is around 28 pin codes,” Kumar added. The Gurugram-headquartered company, which was founded in 2020, has onboarded a total of 12 logistics partners including Blue Dart, Shiprocket, DTDC, and Ecom Express, among others. However, it plans to onboard more such partners in the ongoing calendar year.

“We have about 12 collaborations. Towards the year's end, we will have about 17 to 18 partners. Our existing 12 partners have a large customer base, so the idea is to scale more with them and add a few more,” Kumar said, while hinting that the company is also focusing on onboarding q-com companies. Skye Air targets to deliver 5 million packages via drones this year, compared to 1.2 million deliveries in 2024. So far, in 2025, the company has delivered 1.5 lakh packages on average per month. On the growing team size, Kumar said, “We have about 95 people in the organisation, out of which the operations team would be about 55 to 60, which includes the pilots, hub managers, etc. Towards year-end, we will witness 1.5 times growth in the headcount in the operations team.”