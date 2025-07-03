Home / Companies / Start Ups / Luma Fertility raises $4 mn in seed funding led by Peak XV's Surge

Luma Fertility raises $4 mn in seed funding led by Peak XV's Surge

Luma Fertility, a Mumbai-based fertility health-tech startup, raises $4 million in seed funding to expand its services in Mumbai and beyond, with participation from Ameera Shah and Vijay Taparia

Luma Fertility
Luma is the first IVF clinic to launch an integrated app, allowing patients to track their treatment, access reports, and stay informed. (Image: lumafertility.com)
Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 9:29 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Mumbai-based fertility health-tech startup Luma Fertility has raised $4 million in seed funding, led by Peak XV’s Surge, with participation from Ameera Shah (Metropolis Healthcare) and Vijay Taparia (B2V Ventures).
 
The funding will help Luma expand its footprint in Mumbai and later scale into subsequent cities over the next two years.
 
Ameera Shah, promoter and executive chairperson of Metropolis Healthcare, said, “Fertility care in India is at an inflection point. Demand is growing rapidly, but the system is deeply fragmented and outdated. Patients are forced to navigate a maze of clinics, labs, and specialists with little coordination or support.”
 
Founded by Neha K. Motwani, Luma Fertility’s 6,000-square-foot facility houses a lab and offers comprehensive in-house fertility procedures.
 
Its services include IVF, egg and embryo freezing, fertility assessments, and pre-conception consultations. Luma also offers at-home semen analysis, personalised reports, and a range of holistic services—such as nutrition guidance, acupuncture, IV drips, and one-on-one sessions—to support both physical and emotional well-being and improve overall outcomes. 
 
Luma is the first IVF clinic to launch an integrated app, allowing patients to track their treatment, access reports, and stay informed. Its AI-enabled tool, LumaAI, offers 24/7, jargon-free support on everything from cycle timelines to medication guidance.
 
The global fertility services market is projected to reach $53 billion by 2030, driven by factors such as delayed parenthood, increasing age-related infertility, and declining global fertility rates. In India, the total fertility rate is at a historic low, declining from 2.1 to 1.9 births per woman.
 
Over 33 million couples in the country face fertility challenges, with IVF cycles expected to grow from 320,000 in 2024 to 550,000 by 2028. As India’s economy evolves and per capita income rises, there is significant latent demand for transparent, patient-centric, and tech-enabled fertility solutions, including egg and embryo freezing.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gamezop expands to Bahrain, targets $6 million additional revenue

Premium

Matter Motor has magnet stock for 3-4 months, exploring alternatives: COO

Premium

Runs to returns: How Virat Kohli is building a robust portfolio

Premium

RDI scheme a major boost for R&D and deep-tech in India: Industry

Premium

Beauty unicorn Good Glamm Group struggles to pay staff amid cash crunch

Topics :fertility issuesIndian healthcareHealthtech start-up

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 9:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story