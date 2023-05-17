Can ONDC upset Swiggy/Zomato duopoly to disrupt the food delivery market?

Although ONDC’s hyperlocal tilt offers small sellers effective inroads into the e-commerce space, disruption in the food delivery market will be contingent on building scale and meeting quality and service expectations established by Swiggy and Zomato. However, according to experts, this might take a while.

Amid an ongoing debate on whether the government-backed Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) will be able to dethrone Swiggy and Zomato’s duopoly in the food delivery space, market analysts are of the view that the network does not pose an immediate threat to the current market leaders.