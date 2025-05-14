Zepto to launch its subscription-based analytics platform, 'Zepto Atom'

In a bid to enter the consumer analytics space, quick commerce firm Zepto announced the launch of its subscription-based platform, Zepto Atom, on Wednesday. The paid service will roll out on May 16.

The data insights-led platform will provide brand partners, listed on Zepto, with access to real-time market data, consumer behaviour analysis, data on customer repeatability and retention, and predictive analytics. Zepto Atom will have a separate website and mobile application.

According to the company, the platform will provide pin code-wise market share data that can help brands derive hyperlocal insights on their performance. In addition, brands can get data on minute-by-minute sales, customer impressions, conversion rate, and full-funnel visibility on customer purchase behaviour.

The firm added that Zepto Atom also had an in-house Natural Language Processing (NLP) assistant, Zepto GPT, trained on the company’s data. “It analyses the vast datasets within Zepto Atom to provide actionable answers, strategic recommendations, and even generates data reports for the brand,” the company said.

“Zepto Atom intends to use an in-house, tech-powered analytics tool to disrupt the ₹1,000 crore consumer analytics industry in India, which is currently dominated by legacy multinational companies,” the company said in a statement. Zepto Atom’s insights are likely to be similar to the reports released by market research giants Nielsen, Kantar, and others.

Aadit Palicha, co-founder and chief executive officer Zepto, said, “Zepto Atom is a serious attempt by our category and tech teams to build a disruptive new product in the consumer analytics industry in India. We believe we can harness the millions of data points Zepto generates every day to give brands customised and real-time insights on their products at a much more competitive price point than they are currently incurring.”

Palicha added that the company intended to invest significantly over the next 12 months to improve the product and add new features, including AI-generated customer personas, or automated survey features targeted for certain customer cohorts.