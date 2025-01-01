Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / Start Ups / Rikant Pittie to be new CEO of EaseMyTrip, succeeds brother Nishant Pitti

Rikant Pittie to be new CEO of EaseMyTrip, succeeds brother Nishant Pitti

Rikant Pittie will oversee the company's strategic initiatives, drive innovation, and enhance customer experiences to further strengthen EaseMyTrip's position in the industry

Rikant Pittie
Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2025 | 5:00 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Ease Trip Planners, also known as EaseMyTrip, an online travel technology platform, announced on Wednesday the appointment of Rikant Pittie as its chief executive officer (CEO) and co-founder, succeeding his brother Nishant Pitti.
 
According to a stock exchange filing, Nishant Pitti stepped down as the CEO of the company effective January 1, citing personal reasons.
 
In his new role, Rikant Pittie will oversee the company’s strategic initiatives, drive innovation, and enhance customer experiences to further strengthen EaseMyTrip’s position in the industry, the filing stated. Pittie, along with his two brothers, co-founded EaseMyTrip in 2008.
 
“The travel industry is at a transformative juncture where technology and personalisation are redefining how people explore the world,” said Pittie. He added, “At EaseMyTrip, our mission goes beyond simply offering an enhanced travel experience. It is about setting new benchmarks. We are dedicated to pioneering innovative solutions that empower travellers globally.”
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Credit-on-UPI fintech Kiwi rooted in upheavals in economy, co-founder says

Mumbai-based start-up Manastu tests green propulsion system in space

New Year's Eve order frenzy: Ice cubes, condoms, chocolates among top items

Zepto's second top-level exit in a month as VP Jitendra Bagga resigns

CAIT writes to Piyush Goyal, seeks action against quick commerce firms

Topics :EaseMyTripTravelCEOs

First Published: Jan 01 2025 | 4:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story