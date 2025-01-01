Rikant Pittie to be new CEO of EaseMyTrip, succeeds brother Nishant Pitti

Ease Trip Planners , also known as EaseMyTrip, an online travel technology platform, announced on Wednesday the appointment of Rikant Pittie as its chief executive officer (CEO) and co-founder, succeeding his brother Nishant Pitti.

According to a stock exchange filing, Nishant Pitti stepped down as the CEO of the company effective January 1, citing personal reasons.

In his new role, Rikant Pittie will oversee the company’s strategic initiatives, drive innovation, and enhance customer experiences to further strengthen EaseMyTrip’s position in the industry, the filing stated. Pittie, along with his two brothers, co-founded EaseMyTrip in 2008.

“The travel industry is at a transformative juncture where technology and personalisation are redefining how people explore the world,” said Pittie. He added, “At EaseMyTrip, our mission goes beyond simply offering an enhanced travel experience. It is about setting new benchmarks. We are dedicated to pioneering innovative solutions that empower travellers globally.”