Zepto's second top-level exit in a month as VP Jitendra Bagga resigns

This development follows the resignation of Zepto's chief human resource officer, Martin Dinesh Gomez, earlier this month

Zepto
Zepto (Photo: Reuters)
Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2024 | 9:04 PM IST
Zepto’s vice-president of central operations Jitendra Bagga has resigned after a nine-month stint at the company, becoming the second top executive to exit the quick commerce giant in a month.
 
The company confirmed the news to Business Standard, while sharing there are no plans for replacements at this moment.
 
Bagga was heading the warehousing division which included mother hubs (MH) and line haul (LH) projects.
 
Before joining Zepto in April 2024, Bagga spent three years at Raymond Limited and over 24 years at Reliance Retail.
 
The development comes just weeks after Zepto’s chief human resource officer, Martin Dinesh Gomez, put in his papers earlier this month. Gomez had quit after a 11-month tenure.
 
Both the executives resigned at a time when the company was in the process of shifting its headquarters and employees to Bengaluru from Mumbai.

As the competition between quick commerce players heats up, Zepto, which currently has a network of over 550 dark stores, aims to expand its footprint. In addition, Zepto also plans to go public in 2025.
 
Other notable exits at Zepto this year include Viral Jhaveri, former chief business officer/chief growth officer, Ashish Shah, senior vice-president of finance, and Manik Oberoi, vice-president of growth and retention.
First Published: Dec 30 2024 | 8:04 PM IST

