New Year's Eve order frenzy: Ice cubes, condoms, chocolates among top items

As New Year celebrations pick up pace, consumers are enthusiastically placing orders on quick commerce platforms.

Aadit Palicha, co-founder and chief executive officer of Zepto, shared interesting insights on user orders via social media. The quick commerce unicorn witnessed 3,345 ice cube orders per hour—2.62 times higher than the previous evening—according to Palicha’s LinkedIn post.

Similarly, Blinkit’s founder and chief executive officer, Albinder Dhindsa, posted a series of updates on social media, highlighting the platform’s record-breaking performance. Dhindsa revealed that even before midnight, by around 7 pm, Blinkit had surpassed the total number of orders placed on December 31, 2023.

Highlighting trends, Dhindsa noted an unexpected surge in grape orders. “What’s with the sudden craze for grapes today? It's one of the highest-ordered items on the platform since morning!” he wrote.

Using a chart, Dhindsa illustrated how items like potato chips, ice cubes, condoms, disposable glasses, chocolates, tonic water, and nachos ranked among the top orders on the platform.

In addition, Blinkit introduced a large-order fleet in Delhi and Gurugram to facilitate doorstep deliveries for bulky purchases, including electronics and party supplies.

“Introducing Blinkit’s large-order fleet! These are all electric vehicles designed to handle large (electronics/party) orders,” Dhindsa wrote.