Mumbai-based start-up Manastu tests green propulsion system in space

Mumbai-based space start-up Manastu Space on Wednesday said it had successfully test-fired its home-built thruster Vyom 2U onboard the PSLV Orbital Experimental Module-4 (POEM), tiling the platform by 24 degrees and imparting angular velocity before the onboard systems regained control.

The POEM-4 platform, comprising the fourth stage of the PSLV-C60 rocket that launched the SpaDeX satellites on Monday, has been placed in an orbit at an altitude of 350 kms where several ISRO labs, start-ups and educational institutions will carry out in-orbit experiments.

"We test-fired our green propulsion system Vyom-2U onboard the POEM-4 on the New Year's eve," Manastu Space founder and CEO Tushar Jadhav told PTI.

He said the 30-second firing of the thruster tilted the PSLV POEM-4 platform by 24 degrees, imparting an angular velocity of 0.5 deg per second before onboard systems seamlessly regained control.

"Over the coming days, PSLV will perform multiple critical maneuvers, culminating in 500+ seconds of cumulative in-space firing time, cementing the success of this In-Orbit Demonstration (IOD) of Manastu Space's Green Propulsion system VYOM 2U based on MS289 green propellant," the start-up said in a LinkedIn post.

The thrusters use MS289 propellant, which is a blend of hydrogen peroxide and replaces the hydrazine-based carcinogenic propellants used by satellites till now.

"We are deeply grateful to ISRO - Indian Space Research Organization - and IN-SPACe for providing an incredible platform like POEM to test our product and many others," the start-up said.

Demonstration of seed germination in outer space, a robotic arm to catch a tethered debris there, and testing of green propulsion systems are some of the experiments planned on the POEM-4.

The POEM is carrying 24 experiments -- 14 from various ISRO labs and 10 from private universities and start-ups -- to demonstrate various technologies in space.

"The PSLV Orbital Experiment Module (POEM) is a practical solution deployed by ISRO that allows the Indian start-ups, academic institutions and research organizations to test their space technologies without the need to launch entire satellites. By making this platform accessible, we are reducing entry barriers and enabling a wider range of entities to contribute to the space sector," Pawan Kumar Goenka, Chairman, Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe), said in a statement.