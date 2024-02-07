Several startups get RBI approval to operate as payment aggregators

At a time when the Reserve Bank of India is bringing the regulatory hammer down on Indian fintechs, several startups have received regulatory approvals to operate as payment aggregators.

This month, two fintech startups, Decentro and Juspay, and enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) firm, Zoho, have received the final authorization from the RBI for payment aggregator (PA) licenses.

Food delivery major Zomato, and fintech firms Stripe and Tata Pay were among the companies to have bagged the license in January, joining the likes of Razorpay, Cashfree Payments, and EnKash, among others, who got approval last year.

“These licenses were in the works and were due soon. It has no bearing on the Paytm issue. The companies that have received approvals were not non-compliant with regulations,” said a prominent fintech investor who did not want to be named.

According to industry insiders, several such applications are currently being processed by the RBI and more startups are expected to get approvals in the coming months.

“This is a crucial step for us to enter the next growth phase, where we look forward to building industry-tailored, open banking payment solutions for regulated entities, fintechs, MSMEs, and enterprises,” said Pratik Daudkhane, co-founder of Decentro.

With this move, the Y Combinator-backed company said it is exploring newer avenues for local and international expansion.

Decentro allows neo-banks, marketplaces, and fintech companies to integrate and offer banking solutions through its APIs, while Juspay operates as a full-stack payment gateway that offers card, wallet, and UPI-based transactions.

Both the fintech players received the approvals on February 6, while Zoho, one of the few SaaS startups to bag a payments license, got the RBI nod on February 1.

Fintech majors including Infibeam, PayU, Cred, Pine Labs, and Easebuzz are still awaiting regulatory approvals.

This comes a week after the RBI told Paytm Payments Bank to stop accepting new deposits in its accounts and digital wallets from March 1, citing supervisory concerns and non-compliance with rules.

To ensure the safety of consumers and businesses, the RBI had issued a payment aggregator framework in March 2020 which stated that payment gateways would be mandated to have a license to acquire merchants and provide them with digital payment acceptance solutions.

As of 2023, more than 185 fintech companies had applied for the permit, with 32 entities receiving an in-principle approval.

The RBI defines PAs as entities that facilitate e-commerce sites and merchants to accept various payment instruments from customers for the completion of their payment obligations, without the need for merchants to create a separate payment integration system of their own.